Currencies / ENTX
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
ENTX: Entera Bio Ltd
1.82 USD 0.01 (0.55%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
ENTX exchange rate has changed by -0.55% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 1.81 and at a high of 1.89.
Follow Entera Bio Ltd dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ENTX News
- Entera Bio presents promising data for oral GLP-2 treatment for SBS
- Entera Bio stock surges after FDA agrees on BMD endpoint for EB613
- FDA agrees to BMD endpoint for Entera’s oral osteoporosis drug
- Entera Bio shareholders approve board election and compensation proposals
- InvestingPro’s Fair Value model correctly predicted Entera Bio’s downward shift
- Entera Bio Data for EB613 Effects on Trabecular and Cortical Bone in Post-Menopausal Women with Osteoporosis Selected for Oral Presentation at ASBMR 2025 Annual Meeting
- OPKO and Entera to present data on oral obesity treatment at ENDO 2025
Daily Range
1.81 1.89
Year Range
1.50 2.79
- Previous Close
- 1.83
- Open
- 1.83
- Bid
- 1.82
- Ask
- 2.12
- Low
- 1.81
- High
- 1.89
- Volume
- 55
- Daily Change
- -0.55%
- Month Change
- -6.19%
- 6 Months Change
- 7.69%
- Year Change
- -7.14%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev