ECAT: BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust of Beneficial Inter
16.35 USD 0.16 (0.97%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
ECAT exchange rate has changed by -0.97% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 16.35 and at a high of 16.56.
Follow BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust of Beneficial Inter dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ECAT News
- ECAT: Elevated Valuation Limits Appeal (Rating Downgrade) (NYSE:ECAT)
- BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Q2 2025 Commentary (ECAT)
- 31 June Ideal 'Safer' Monthly Paying Dividend Stocks And 80 Funds
- ECAT CEF: 20%+ Yield, Shareholder Vote In Spotlight (NYSE:ECAT)
- ISS recommends BlackRock ESG fund shareholders vote for incumbents
- Glass Lewis Recommends Shareholders Vote for ECAT Board Nominees and Against Saba’s Proposal to Terminate BlackRock as Investment Adviser at Upcoming Annual Meeting
- ECAT: Saba's Activism Drives Double-Digit Yield, Upcoming Vote Is Key (NYSE:ECAT)
- CEF Weekly Review: BlackRock Resets Its Tender Offers
- QQQX: Attractive Discount On Top Of Latest Market Pullback (NASDAQ:QQQX)
- BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Q4 2024 Commentary
- CEF Weekly Review: Will BTT Terminate?
- ECAT: Provides Blended Exposure Between Equities And Income (NYSE:ECAT)
Daily Range
16.35 16.56
Year Range
13.35 18.10
- Previous Close
- 16.51
- Open
- 16.55
- Bid
- 16.35
- Ask
- 16.65
- Low
- 16.35
- High
- 16.56
- Volume
- 664
- Daily Change
- -0.97%
- Month Change
- -0.55%
- 6 Months Change
- 2.96%
- Year Change
- -7.89%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev