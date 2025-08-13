QuotesSections
Currencies / EA
EA: Electronic Arts Inc

172.80 USD 1.04 (0.61%)
Sector: Communication Services Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

EA exchange rate has changed by 0.61% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 171.01 and at a high of 173.71.

Follow Electronic Arts Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
171.01 173.71
Year Range
115.21 180.90
Previous Close
171.76
Open
171.93
Bid
172.80
Ask
173.10
Low
171.01
High
173.71
Volume
1.994 K
Daily Change
0.61%
Month Change
1.65%
6 Months Change
19.18%
Year Change
20.45%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.876%