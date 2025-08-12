Currencies / CVE
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
CVE: Cenovus Energy Inc
17.73 USD 0.57 (3.32%)
Sector: Energy Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
CVE exchange rate has changed by 3.32% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 17.18 and at a high of 17.79.
Follow Cenovus Energy Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CVE News
- Phillips 66 stock: UBS reiterates Buy rating on refining expansion
- Cenovus Energy (CVE) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider
- TSX futures rise after index notches fresh all-time closing high
- Cenovus Energy (CVE) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know
- Why Is Cenovus Energy Stock Gaining Tuesday? - Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE), Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)
- Phillips 66 to buy remaining WRB Refining stake from Cenovus for $1.4 billion
- Cenovus Energy to sell WRB Refining stake to Phillips 66 for $1.4 billion
- Cenovus Energy to sell 50% stake in WRB Refining to Phillips 66
- My #1 Contrarian Bet: Why I'm Betting Big On The Market's Most Undervalued Sector
- Cenovus Energy: Thanks For Paying In Cash (NYSE:CVE)
- Cenovus And MEG Energy: Great Deal (NYSE:CVE)
- Cenovus' MEG Energy Acquisition: More Double-Digit Dividend Growth Likely (NYSE:CVE)
- Canada stocks higher at close of trade; S&P/TSX Composite up 0.99%
- Why Is Cenovus Energy Stock Climbing Friday? - Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE), MEG Energy (OTC:MEGEF)
- Cenovus Energy to acquire MEG Energy for C$6.93 billion
- Cenovus to acquire MEG Energy in $7.9 billion cash-stock deal
- Canadian Natural Resources: Canada's Oil Powerhouse With Long-Life, Low-Decline Assets (NYSE:CNQ)
- Strathcona Resources: MEG Energy Or A $10 Dividend? Cenovus Holds The Answer (TSX:SCR:CA)
- Hemisphere Energy (HMENF) Stock: The Trials Begin
- Holding Imperial Oil Limited for Now: Here's Why it's Justified
- Cenovus Energy stock rating reiterated at Buy by TD Cowen
- Cenovus & Indigenous Partners Consider Joint Bid for MEG Energy
- Oil Be Rich – Some Of My Favorite Energy Investments Everyone Should Know
- Cenovus in talks with Indigenous groups for joint MEG Energy bid - Bloomberg
Daily Range
17.18 17.79
Year Range
10.23 18.62
- Previous Close
- 17.16
- Open
- 17.25
- Bid
- 17.73
- Ask
- 18.03
- Low
- 17.18
- High
- 17.79
- Volume
- 7.826 K
- Daily Change
- 3.32%
- Month Change
- 6.55%
- 6 Months Change
- 27.01%
- Year Change
- 7.13%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%