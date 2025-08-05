Currencies / CRH
CRH: CRH PLC American Depositary Shares
112.41 USD 0.84 (0.74%)
Sector: Basic Materials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
CRH exchange rate has changed by -0.74% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 112.14 and at a high of 114.05.
Follow CRH PLC American Depositary Shares dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
CRH News
Daily Range
112.14 114.05
Year Range
76.75 114.83
- Previous Close
- 113.25
- Open
- 114.05
- Bid
- 112.41
- Ask
- 112.71
- Low
- 112.14
- High
- 114.05
- Volume
- 2.765 K
- Daily Change
- -0.74%
- Month Change
- 3.07%
- 6 Months Change
- 28.48%
- Year Change
- 22.56%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%