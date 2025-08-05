QuotesSections
Currencies / CRH
Back to US Stock Market

CRH: CRH PLC American Depositary Shares

112.41 USD 0.84 (0.74%)
Sector: Basic Materials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

CRH exchange rate has changed by -0.74% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 112.14 and at a high of 114.05.

Follow CRH PLC American Depositary Shares dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

CRH News

Daily Range
112.14 114.05
Year Range
76.75 114.83
Previous Close
113.25
Open
114.05
Bid
112.41
Ask
112.71
Low
112.14
High
114.05
Volume
2.765 K
Daily Change
-0.74%
Month Change
3.07%
6 Months Change
28.48%
Year Change
22.56%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.876%