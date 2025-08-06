Moedas / CRH
CRH: CRH PLC American Depositary Shares
111.26 USD 1.26 (1.12%)
Setor: Materiais-primas Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do CRH para hoje mudou para -1.12%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 110.68 e o mais alto foi 114.03.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas CRH PLC American Depositary Shares. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CRH Notícias
- CRH (CRH) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know
- Sunrise Resources fornece amostra de 25 toneladas de pozolana a potencial cliente
- Tracking George Soros’s 13F Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update
- Ação da CRH atinge máxima histórica de US$ 114,41
- Crh stock hits all-time high at 114.41 USD
- Bernstein raises Amrize stock price target to $65 on strong market position
- CRH stock price target raised to $130 from $115 at Bernstein on strong outlook
- European cement gains momentum, J.P. Morgan says stay ‘heavy’
- CRH elects Patrick Decker to board of directors
- CRH appoints former Xylem CEO Patrick Decker to board of directors
- Tracking Dan Loeb’s Third Point Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update (NYSE:SPNT)
- Top 10 High-Yield Dividend Stocks For September 2025
- Crh stock reaches all-time high at 113.95 USD
- JPMorgan sees 15% average upside for U.S. construction materials stocks
- JPMorgan raises CRH stock price target to $130, assumes coverage
- Is Europe exposed to the One Big Beautiful Bill Act?
- Wall Street Analysts Think CRH (CRH) Is a Good Investment: Is It?
- Tracking Seth Klarman's Baupost Group Holdings - Q2 2025 Update
- Crh stock hits all-time high at 110.98 USD
- CRH stock price target raised to $110 from $105 at DA Davidson
- Eli Lilly, Fortinet Lead Thursday Market Cap Stock Movers
- Amrize shares tumble 10% on big guidance miss, disappointing Q2 print
- CRH raises lower end of 2025 guidance despite weather challenges
- Compared to Estimates, CRH (CRH) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
Faixa diária
110.68 114.03
Faixa anual
76.75 114.83
- Fechamento anterior
- 112.52
- Open
- 112.74
- Bid
- 111.26
- Ask
- 111.56
- Low
- 110.68
- High
- 114.03
- Volume
- 5.963 K
- Mudança diária
- -1.12%
- Mudança mensal
- 2.02%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 27.17%
- Mudança anual
- 21.30%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh