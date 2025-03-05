Currencies / COWZ
COWZ: Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF
57.11 USD 0.13 (0.23%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
COWZ exchange rate has changed by 0.23% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 56.88 and at a high of 57.33.
Follow Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
56.88 57.33
Year Range
46.64 61.92
- Previous Close
- 56.98
- Open
- 57.09
- Bid
- 57.11
- Ask
- 57.41
- Low
- 56.88
- High
- 57.33
- Volume
- 3.177 K
- Daily Change
- 0.23%
- Month Change
- -1.19%
- 6 Months Change
- 4.62%
- Year Change
- -0.83%
