Valute / COWZ
COWZ: Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF
57.23 USD 0.21 (0.37%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio COWZ ha avuto una variazione del -0.37% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 56.99 e ad un massimo di 57.52.
Segui le dinamiche di Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
56.99 57.52
Intervallo Annuale
46.64 61.92
- Chiusura Precedente
- 57.44
- Apertura
- 57.52
- Bid
- 57.23
- Ask
- 57.53
- Minimo
- 56.99
- Massimo
- 57.52
- Volume
- 3.636 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.37%
- Variazione Mensile
- -0.99%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 4.84%
- Variazione Annuale
- -0.63%
21 settembre, domenica