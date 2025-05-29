Currencies / CAL
CAL: Caleres Inc
15.19 USD 0.40 (2.57%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
CAL exchange rate has changed by -2.57% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 14.96 and at a high of 15.71.
Follow Caleres Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
CAL News
Daily Range
14.96 15.71
Year Range
12.09 34.38
- Previous Close
- 15.59
- Open
- 15.71
- Bid
- 15.19
- Ask
- 15.49
- Low
- 14.96
- High
- 15.71
- Volume
- 1.091 K
- Daily Change
- -2.57%
- Month Change
- 2.50%
- 6 Months Change
- -14.33%
- Year Change
- -54.49%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%