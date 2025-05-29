通貨 / CAL
CAL: Caleres Inc
14.98 USD 0.24 (1.58%)
セクター: 消費者向けサイクル ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
CALの今日の為替レートは、-1.58%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり14.85の安値と15.34の高値で取引されました。
Caleres Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
1日のレンジ
14.85 15.34
1年のレンジ
12.09 34.38
- 以前の終値
- 15.22
- 始値
- 15.23
- 買値
- 14.98
- 買値
- 15.28
- 安値
- 14.85
- 高値
- 15.34
- 出来高
- 883
- 1日の変化
- -1.58%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 1.08%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -15.51%
- 1年の変化
- -55.12%
