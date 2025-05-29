통화 / CAL
CAL: Caleres Inc
14.32 USD 0.66 (4.41%)
부문: 경기순환소비재 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
CAL 환율이 오늘 -4.41%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 14.19이고 고가는 14.94이었습니다.
Caleres Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
CAL News
일일 변동 비율
14.19 14.94
년간 변동
12.09 34.38
- 이전 종가
- 14.98
- 시가
- 14.94
- Bid
- 14.32
- Ask
- 14.62
- 저가
- 14.19
- 고가
- 14.94
- 볼륨
- 1.401 K
- 일일 변동
- -4.41%
- 월 변동
- -3.37%
- 6개월 변동
- -19.23%
- 년간 변동율
- -57.10%
20 9월, 토요일