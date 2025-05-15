Currencies / CABA
CABA: Cabaletta Bio Inc
1.99 USD 0.08 (4.19%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
CABA exchange rate has changed by 4.19% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 1.90 and at a high of 2.10.
Follow Cabaletta Bio Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
CABA News
- Cabaletta Bio (CABA) Upgraded to Buy: Here's Why
- Vinay Prasad's Comeback To FDA Sparks Debate Over Regulatory Direction - Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA), Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA)
- Guggenheim lowers Cabaletta Bio stock price target to $15 on dilution
- Jefferies lowers Cabaletta Bio stock price target to $14 from $28
- What's Going On With Sarepta, Capricor And Other Gene Therapy Stocks On Wednesday? - Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT), Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR)
- FDA Eases Access To Life-Saving Gene Therapies For Blood Cancers - Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), Novartis (NYSE:NVS), Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD), Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)
- Cabaletta Bio stock price target reiterated on strong clinical data
- H.C. Wainwright reiterates buy rating on Cabaletta Bio stock
- Cabaletta Bio stock tumbles after pricing $100 million public offering
- Cabaletta Bio prices $100 million public offering of shares and warrants
- Cabaletta Bio announces public offering of common stock and warrants
- Cabaletta Bio Announces New Rese-cel Safety and Efficacy Data in Patients with Myositis, Lupus and Scleroderma to Be Presented at the EULAR 2025 Congress
- Cabaletta reports positive clinical data for autoimmune cell therapy
- Autolus: A Buy Before Key Data Readout, Potential Expansion Into Autoimmune Market (AUTL)
- Cabaletta Bio to Participate in the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference
- Cabaletta Bio announces option repricing for key personnel
- Cabaletta Bio Announces 2027 Rese-cel BLA Submission Anticipated in Myositis Following Recent FDA Alignment on Registrational Cohorts
Daily Range
1.90 2.10
Year Range
0.99 5.46
- Previous Close
- 1.91
- Open
- 1.92
- Bid
- 1.99
- Ask
- 2.29
- Low
- 1.90
- High
- 2.10
- Volume
- 2.707 K
- Daily Change
- 4.19%
- Month Change
- 35.37%
- 6 Months Change
- 43.17%
- Year Change
- -57.66%
