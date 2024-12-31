Currencies / BNRG
BNRG: Brenmiller Energy Ltd
2.21 USD 0.04 (1.78%)
Sector: Utilities Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
BNRG exchange rate has changed by -1.78% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 2.12 and at a high of 2.25.
Follow Brenmiller Energy Ltd dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
BNRG News
- Microbot Medical stock price target raised to $12 from $9 at H.C. Wainwright
- Microbot Medical issues 3 million shares through option exercises, raises $5.9 million
- Brenmiller Energy appoints Harel Gadot as independent director to board
- Brenmiller Energy schedules annual and special shareholder meeting for September
- Brenmiller Energy secures up to $25 million in staged financing
- Alpha Capital Anstalt invests $5 million in Brenmiller Energy
- Brenmiller Energy stock soars after SMR integration partnership
- Brenmiller Energy signs MOU with Japanese firm for thermal storage
- Brenmiller Energy appoints Boaz Toshav to board of directors
- Brenmiller Energy implements reverse share split to maintain Nasdaq listing
- Brenmiller Energy to implement 5-for-1 reverse share split
- Brenmiller Energy secures €7 million deal in Spain
- VIEWPOINT: Brenmiller Energy’s CBO on Why Thermal Energy Storage is Critical to Nuclear’s Second Act
- Brenmiller bGen(™) Green e-Methanol Project in Spain Secures + €25 Million Funding from European Hydrogen Bank
- BNRG stock touches 52-week low at $0.5 amid market challenges
- Brenmiller Energy Shares Surge On Advancing Project For Heineken-Backed Tempo Beverages - Brenmiller Energy (NASDAQ:BNRG)
Daily Range
2.12 2.25
Year Range
0.40 3.07
- Previous Close
- 2.25
- Open
- 2.21
- Bid
- 2.21
- Ask
- 2.51
- Low
- 2.12
- High
- 2.25
- Volume
- 116
- Daily Change
- -1.78%
- Month Change
- 8.87%
- 6 Months Change
- 74.02%
- Year Change
- 172.84%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev