QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / BNRG
Tornare a Azioni

BNRG: Brenmiller Energy Ltd

2.19 USD 0.02 (0.90%)
Settore: Servizi Pubblici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio BNRG ha avuto una variazione del -0.90% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 2.15 e ad un massimo di 2.23.

Segui le dinamiche di Brenmiller Energy Ltd. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

BNRG News

Intervallo Giornaliero
2.15 2.23
Intervallo Annuale
0.40 3.07
Chiusura Precedente
2.21
Apertura
2.20
Bid
2.19
Ask
2.49
Minimo
2.15
Massimo
2.23
Volume
43
Variazione giornaliera
-0.90%
Variazione Mensile
7.88%
Variazione Semestrale
72.44%
Variazione Annuale
170.37%
21 settembre, domenica