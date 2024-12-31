Valute / BNRG
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
BNRG: Brenmiller Energy Ltd
2.19 USD 0.02 (0.90%)
Settore: Servizi Pubblici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio BNRG ha avuto una variazione del -0.90% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 2.15 e ad un massimo di 2.23.
Segui le dinamiche di Brenmiller Energy Ltd. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
BNRG News
- Microbot Medical stock price target raised to $12 from $9 at H.C. Wainwright
- Microbot Medical issues 3 million shares through option exercises, raises $5.9 million
- Brenmiller Energy appoints Harel Gadot as independent director to board
- Brenmiller Energy schedules annual and special shareholder meeting for September
- Brenmiller Energy secures up to $25 million in staged financing
- Alpha Capital Anstalt invests $5 million in Brenmiller Energy
- Brenmiller Energy stock soars after SMR integration partnership
- Brenmiller Energy signs MOU with Japanese firm for thermal storage
- Brenmiller Energy appoints Boaz Toshav to board of directors
- Brenmiller Energy implements reverse share split to maintain Nasdaq listing
- Brenmiller Energy to implement 5-for-1 reverse share split
- Brenmiller Energy secures €7 million deal in Spain
- VIEWPOINT: Brenmiller Energy’s CBO on Why Thermal Energy Storage is Critical to Nuclear’s Second Act
- Brenmiller bGen(™) Green e-Methanol Project in Spain Secures + €25 Million Funding from European Hydrogen Bank
- BNRG stock touches 52-week low at $0.5 amid market challenges
- Brenmiller Energy Shares Surge On Advancing Project For Heineken-Backed Tempo Beverages - Brenmiller Energy (NASDAQ:BNRG)
Intervallo Giornaliero
2.15 2.23
Intervallo Annuale
0.40 3.07
- Chiusura Precedente
- 2.21
- Apertura
- 2.20
- Bid
- 2.19
- Ask
- 2.49
- Minimo
- 2.15
- Massimo
- 2.23
- Volume
- 43
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.90%
- Variazione Mensile
- 7.88%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 72.44%
- Variazione Annuale
- 170.37%
21 settembre, domenica