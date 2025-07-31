Currencies / BLDR
BLDR: Builders FirstSource Inc
138.18 USD 2.03 (1.45%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
BLDR exchange rate has changed by -1.45% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 136.94 and at a high of 142.26.
Follow Builders FirstSource Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
136.94 142.26
Year Range
102.64 201.54
- Previous Close
- 140.21
- Open
- 142.13
- Bid
- 138.18
- Ask
- 138.48
- Low
- 136.94
- High
- 142.26
- Volume
- 1.145 K
- Daily Change
- -1.45%
- Month Change
- 1.60%
- 6 Months Change
- 10.25%
- Year Change
- -28.89%
