BKU: BankUnited Inc Common Stock
37.86 USD 0.39 (1.02%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
BKU exchange rate has changed by -1.02% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 37.36 and at a high of 38.18.
Follow BankUnited Inc Common Stock dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
BKU News
Daily Range
37.36 38.18
Year Range
28.21 44.45
- Previous Close
- 38.25
- Open
- 38.18
- Bid
- 37.86
- Ask
- 38.16
- Low
- 37.36
- High
- 38.18
- Volume
- 572
- Daily Change
- -1.02%
- Month Change
- -2.20%
- 6 Months Change
- 10.86%
- Year Change
- 4.44%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%