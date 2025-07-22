通貨 / BKU
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
BKU: BankUnited Inc Common Stock
39.51 USD 1.35 (3.54%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
BKUの今日の為替レートは、3.54%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり38.03の安値と39.59の高値で取引されました。
BankUnited Inc Common Stockダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
BKU News
- BankUnited to open new corporate office in Tampa next year
- BankUnited completes redemption of $400 million senior notes due 2025
- BankUnited (BKU) Down 5% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound?
- BankUnited, Inc. (BKU) Could Be a Great Choice
- State Street Gains 13.3% YTD: Should You Buy the Stock Now?
- Are You Looking for a High-Growth Dividend Stock?
- Here's Why BankUnited (BKU) Could be Great Choice for a Bottom Fisher
- BankUnited appoints Michael Mitchell as EVP of branch banking
- How to Maximize Your Retirement Portfolio with These Top-Ranked Dividend Stocks
- Associated Banc-Corp Stock Gains on Q2 Earnings Beat, NII View Raised
- BankUnited's Q2 Earnings Beat on Higher NII & Non-Interest Income
- Citi raises BankUnited stock price target to $42 on solid NIM expansion
- BankUnited stock rating downgraded to Neutral by Piper Sandler
- BankUnited, Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:BKU)
- BankUnited, Inc. (BKU) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- BankUnited (BKU) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: BankUnited surpasses Q2 2025 earnings expectations
- BankUnited (BKU) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
- BankUnited, Inc. (BKU) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- BankUnited Q2 2025 slides: Net income jumps 18%, NIM expands to 2.93%
- BankUnited names James Mackey as next CFO in leadership transition
- BankUnited earnings beat by $0.12, revenue topped estimates
- Improve Your Retirement Income with These 3 Top-Ranked Dividend Stocks
- KeyCorp (KEY) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
1日のレンジ
38.03 39.59
1年のレンジ
28.21 44.45
- 以前の終値
- 38.16
- 始値
- 38.40
- 買値
- 39.51
- 買値
- 39.81
- 安値
- 38.03
- 高値
- 39.59
- 出来高
- 1.348 K
- 1日の変化
- 3.54%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 2.07%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 15.70%
- 1年の変化
- 8.99%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K