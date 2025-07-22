CotaçõesSeções
BKU: BankUnited Inc Common Stock

38.82 USD 0.66 (1.73%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar

A taxa do BKU para hoje mudou para 1.73%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 38.03 e o mais alto foi 39.25.

Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas BankUnited Inc Common Stock. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.

Faixa diária
38.03 39.25
Faixa anual
28.21 44.45
Fechamento anterior
38.16
Open
38.40
Bid
38.82
Ask
39.12
Low
38.03
High
39.25
Volume
438
Mudança diária
1.73%
Mudança mensal
0.28%
Mudança de 6 meses
13.67%
Mudança anual
7.09%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
Índice de Atividade Industrial do Fed de Filadélfia
Atu.
23.2
Projeç.
3.7
Prév.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Relatório de Empregos Fed Filadélfia
Atu.
5.6
Projeç.
7.6
Prév.
5.9
12:30
USD
Pedidos Iniciais de Subsídio de Desemprego
Atu.
231 mil
Projeç.
282 mil
Prév.
264 mil
12:30
USD
Pedidos Contínuos de Subsídio de Desemprego
Atu.
1.920 milh
Projeç.
1.935 milh
Prév.
1.927 milh
14:00
USD
Índice de Indicadores Antecedentes do Conference Board (CB) (Mensal)
Atu.
-0.5%
Projeç.
-0.2%
Prév.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Leilão TIPS a 10 anos
Atu.
Projeç.
Prév.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transações Líquidas de Longo Prazo
Atu.
Projeç.
$​123.1 bilh
Prév.
$​150.8 bilh