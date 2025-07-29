Currencies / BBJP
BBJP: JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF
67.23 USD 0.02 (0.03%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
BBJP exchange rate has changed by 0.03% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 67.07 and at a high of 67.31.
Follow JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
BBJP News
Daily Range
67.07 67.31
Year Range
49.07 67.31
- Previous Close
- 67.21
- Open
- 67.19
- Bid
- 67.23
- Ask
- 67.53
- Low
- 67.07
- High
- 67.31
- Volume
- 2.902 K
- Daily Change
- 0.03%
- Month Change
- 4.80%
- 6 Months Change
- 21.03%
- Year Change
- 12.35%
