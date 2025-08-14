Currencies / ARWR
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
ARWR: Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc
29.15 USD 0.48 (1.67%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
ARWR exchange rate has changed by 1.67% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 28.48 and at a high of 29.36.
Follow Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ARWR News
- Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock hits 52-week high at 29.35 USD
- Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals at Morgan Stanley Conference: Strategic Growth and Partnerships
- NVS to Acquire TRML, Add Phase III Cardiovascular Drug to Pipeline
- Arrowhead seeks approval for Alzheimer’s drug trial
- This Warren Buffett Stock, Two Others, Hit New Highs
- Stock Market Hits New Highs On Google, Broadcom, Jobs Report: Weekly Review
- Why Shares in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Surged on News of a Novartis Deal
- Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ARWR) Presents at Citi's 2025 Biopharma Back to School
- Arrowhead Lands Billion-Dollar Biotech Deal: Stock Soars Double-Digits
- Morning News Wrap-Up: Wednesday’s Biggest Stock Market Stories! - TipRanks.com
- Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock hits 52-week high at 27.35 USD
- NVS Inks a Licensing Deal With Arrowhead for siRNA Therapy
- Arrowhead Pharma stock gets Buy rating reaffirmed by H.C. Wainwright
- Nvidia, T-Mobile Lead Market Cap Stock Movers on Tuesday
- Air Lease, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Tuesday - Apollo Asset Management (NYSE:APO), Air Lease (NYSE:AL)
- PepsiCo, United Therapeutics Lead Market Cap Stock Movers on Tuesday
- Ionis Pharma Hits Four-Year High On A 'Home Run' In Triglycerides Treatment
- Arrowhead Pharma Jumps After Inking A Deal Worth Up To $2.2 Billion
- Mizuho maintains Sarepta Therapeutics stock rating, lowers Elevidys sales forecast
- Sarepta Therapeutics stock price target lowered to $16 at BofA Securities
- Sarepta Therapeutics announces $700 million convertible note exchange and $20 million private placement
- Sarepta Sells Arrowhead Stake to Fund Milestone Payment
- Ubiquiti, Amcor among Thursday’s market cap stock movers
- Sarepta Sells Arrowhead Stake To Stretch Its Cash Runway; And One Stock Dives
Daily Range
28.48 29.36
Year Range
9.57 31.12
- Previous Close
- 28.67
- Open
- 28.71
- Bid
- 29.15
- Ask
- 29.45
- Low
- 28.48
- High
- 29.36
- Volume
- 1.628 K
- Daily Change
- 1.67%
- Month Change
- 28.24%
- 6 Months Change
- 126.85%
- Year Change
- 51.82%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%