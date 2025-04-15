Currencies / ARQ
ARQ: Arq Inc
7.17 USD 0.23 (3.11%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
ARQ exchange rate has changed by -3.11% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 7.15 and at a high of 7.60.
Follow Arq Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
ARQ News
- Arq, Inc. (ARQ) Is a Great Choice for 'Trend' Investors, Here's Why
- Arq, Inc. (ARQ) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Arq, Inc. (ARQ) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- Arq Inc earnings missed by $0.02, revenue topped estimates
- Barrick Gold, Roivant Sciences, Owens & Minor to report earnings Monday
- Montrose Environmental (MEG) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- Arq COO Williamson sells $9.3k in company stock
- Arq inc.: chief accounting officer Hansen sells $14k in shares
- Arq Inc: general counsel Smith sells $13473 in shares
- Arq Inc.: Chief technology officer Wong sells $15,870 in stock
- Arq completes GAC production line commissioning, begins sales
- Casella (CWST) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Zacks.com featured highlights include KALA, Graham, Arq and Hawkins
- Analyst Coverage Sparks Interest in These 4 Stocks Amid Volatility
- Arq Is Tapping Into An Interesting Market, But The Price Is Unattractive (NASDAQ:ARQ)
- Craig-Hallum initiates Arq stock with Buy rating, $10 price target
- Top 3 Materials Stocks Which Could Rescue Your Portfolio For April - Arq (NASDAQ:ARQ), Northern Technologies (NASDAQ:NTIC)
Daily Range
7.15 7.60
Year Range
3.34 8.11
- Previous Close
- 7.40
- Open
- 7.40
- Bid
- 7.17
- Ask
- 7.47
- Low
- 7.15
- High
- 7.60
- Volume
- 590
- Daily Change
- -3.11%
- Month Change
- -5.53%
- 6 Months Change
- 69.50%
- Year Change
- 22.56%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%