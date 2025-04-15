Moedas / ARQ
ARQ: Arq Inc
7.40 USD 0.21 (2.92%)
Setor: Indústria Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do ARQ para hoje mudou para 2.92%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 7.26 e o mais alto foi 7.45.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Arq Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Faixa diária
7.26 7.45
Faixa anual
3.34 8.11
- Fechamento anterior
- 7.19
- Open
- 7.26
- Bid
- 7.40
- Ask
- 7.70
- Low
- 7.26
- High
- 7.45
- Volume
- 175
- Mudança diária
- 2.92%
- Mudança mensal
- -2.50%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 74.94%
- Mudança anual
- 26.50%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh