ANTE: AirNet Technology Inc - American Depositary Shares, each repres
3.97 USD 0.27 (6.37%)
Sector: Communication Services Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
ANTE exchange rate has changed by -6.37% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 3.90 and at a high of 4.50.
Follow AirNet Technology Inc - American Depositary Shares, each repres dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ANTE News
- Palantir, EchoStar lead market cap stock movers on Monday
- Shoe Carnival, American Eagle, Ciena, Victoria's Secret And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Thursday - AirNet Technology (NASDAQ:ANTE), American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO)
- AirNet Technology receives 296,367 Solana tokens from warrant exercise
- AirNet receives 296,367 Solana tokens from warrant exercise
- AirNet Technology clarifies share capital amendment and reverse split plans
- AirNet Technology announces $180 million direct offering of shares and warrants
- AirNet Technology announces $180 million registered direct offering
- AirNet Technology schedules extraordinary shareholder meeting
- AirNet Technology appoints Vikram Seth as fractional CIO
- AirNet appoints blockchain expert as innovation advisor for Web3 push
- AirNet Technology regains Nasdaq compliance with $1 minimum bid price
- AirNet Received Nasdaq Notification Letter Regarding Stockholders’ Equity Deficiency
- AirNet fails to meet Nasdaq’s equity requirement
- Dow Dips Over 200 Points; US Industrial Production Increases More than Expected - Aditxt (NASDAQ:ADTX), AGM Gr Hldgs (NASDAQ:AGMH)
- Why Harrow Shares Are Trading Higher By 23%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - AirNet Technology (NASDAQ:ANTE), AGM Gr Hldgs (NASDAQ:AGMH)
Daily Range
3.90 4.50
Year Range
0.30 6.69
- Previous Close
- 4.24
- Open
- 4.25
- Bid
- 3.97
- Ask
- 4.27
- Low
- 3.90
- High
- 4.50
- Volume
- 522
- Daily Change
- -6.37%
- Month Change
- -7.67%
- 6 Months Change
- 763.04%
- Year Change
- 1067.65%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev