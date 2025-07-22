Currencies / ALSN
ALSN: Allison Transmission Holdings Inc
87.26 USD 0.46 (0.52%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
ALSN exchange rate has changed by -0.52% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 87.14 and at a high of 88.30.
Follow Allison Transmission Holdings Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
ALSN News
- New Strong Sell Stocks for September 10th
- Why Is Allison Transmission (ALSN) Up 1.6% Since Last Earnings Report?
- Dana stock price target raised to $26 from $24 at RBC Capital
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 24
- Dana Inc stock hits 52-week high at 19.35 USD
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 17
- Allison Transmission Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Guidance Updated
- Dana stock price target raised to $25 from $23 at UBS on capital return story
- Allison Transmission Is Not Trading Like A Growing Market Leader (ALSN)
- Allison (ALSN) Q2 EPS Jumps 7.5%
- Oppenheimer maintains Outperform rating on Allison Transmission stock
- Berenberg initiates coverage on ALSO Holding stock with Buy rating
- Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (ALSN) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Allison Transmission (ALSN) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
- Earnings call transcript: Allison Transmission beats Q2 2025 earnings forecast
- Allison Transmission (ALSN) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Allison Transmission Q2 2025 slides: Profit growth amid flat sales, announces $2.7B acquisition
- Allison Transmission earnings beat by $0.08, revenue topped estimates
- Allison to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?
- Allison 4000 Series transmission now available with CARB-compliant engine
- Implied Volatility Surging for Allison Transmission Stock Options
- BRP (DOOO) Soars 7.4%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
- Fidelity Dividend Growth Fund Q2 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:FDGFX)
- Allison Transmission awarded multi-million contract for defense program
Daily Range
87.14 88.30
Year Range
80.39 122.53
- Previous Close
- 87.72
- Open
- 88.03
- Bid
- 87.26
- Ask
- 87.56
- Low
- 87.14
- High
- 88.30
- Volume
- 524
- Daily Change
- -0.52%
- Month Change
- 1.71%
- 6 Months Change
- -8.47%
- Year Change
- -9.12%
