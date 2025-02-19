Currencies / AIVI
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
AIVI: WisdomTree International AI Enhanced Value Fund
50.51 USD 0.06 (0.12%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
AIVI exchange rate has changed by -0.12% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 50.36 and at a high of 50.51.
Follow WisdomTree International AI Enhanced Value Fund dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
AIVI News
- Dollar Weakness Boosts International Appeal
- 'Rest Of World' Equities Finally Break Out
- The World After U.S. Exceptionalism: A New Chapter For International Equities
- Global Wealth Research - Quarterly Report: July 2025
- Global Leading Indicators, June 2025 - What Tariffs?
- Oil Moves On Middle East Tensions, But Other Markets Stay The Course
- The Most Diligent Analyst You’ll Never Meet: How AI Is Rethinking International Value
- The Storm Before The Calm
- Soaring Services Trade: Why Service Trade Barriers Are A Potential Retaliation Tool
- How Deep Is Your Non-U.S. Love
Daily Range
50.36 50.51
Year Range
38.50 51.31
- Previous Close
- 50.57
- Open
- 50.36
- Bid
- 50.51
- Ask
- 50.81
- Low
- 50.36
- High
- 50.51
- Volume
- 3
- Daily Change
- -0.12%
- Month Change
- 1.94%
- 6 Months Change
- 15.21%
- Year Change
- 16.14%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev