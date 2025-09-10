QuotesSections
Currencies / AFRM
AFRM: Affirm Holdings Inc - Class A

89.43 USD 6.35 (7.64%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

AFRM exchange rate has changed by 7.64% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 84.11 and at a high of 89.61.

Follow Affirm Holdings Inc - Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

AFRM News

Daily Range
84.11 89.61
Year Range
30.91 100.00
Previous Close
83.08
Open
84.11
Bid
89.43
Ask
89.73
Low
84.11
High
89.61
Volume
25.862 K
Daily Change
7.64%
Month Change
4.73%
6 Months Change
101.15%
Year Change
118.60%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.876%