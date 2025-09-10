Currencies / AFRM
AFRM: Affirm Holdings Inc - Class A
89.43 USD 6.35 (7.64%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
AFRM exchange rate has changed by 7.64% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 84.11 and at a high of 89.61.
Follow Affirm Holdings Inc - Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
AFRM News
Daily Range
84.11 89.61
Year Range
30.91 100.00
- Previous Close
- 83.08
- Open
- 84.11
- Bid
- 89.43
- Ask
- 89.73
- Low
- 84.11
- High
- 89.61
- Volume
- 25.862 K
- Daily Change
- 7.64%
- Month Change
- 4.73%
- 6 Months Change
- 101.15%
- Year Change
- 118.60%
