Currencies / AERT
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
AERT: Aeries Technology Inc - Class A
0.57 USD 0.04 (6.56%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
AERT exchange rate has changed by -6.56% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.55 and at a high of 0.61.
Follow Aeries Technology Inc - Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
AERT News
- Aeries tech CFO Webb sells $8,759 in shares
- Aeries Technology recaps strong 2025 performance, strategic shifts
- Aeries Technology to add 500 jobs in India amid global expansion
- Aeries Technology partners with TalentRecruit to enhance GCC hiring
- Earnings call transcript: Aeries Technology Q1 2025 sees strong turnaround
- Dow Falls Over 100 Points; Deere Shares Dip After Q3 Results - Aeries Technology (NASDAQ:AERT), Bolt Projects Holdings (NASDAQ:BSLK)
- Why Xos Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 25%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Aeries Technology (NASDAQ:AERT), AIRO Group Holdings (NASDAQ:AIRO)
- Aeries Technology partners with Skydda.ai for AI-powered security
- Aeries Technology launches strategic advisory board
- Aeries Technology forecasts $28.8 million operating loss for fiscal 2025
- Aeries Technology to establish AI-driven GCCs for Cority
- Aeries Technology (AERT) Delivers High-Performing Global Capability Center for Leading U.S. Healthcare Fintech Platform
- # Aeries Technology launches AI-centered global capability centers
- # Aeries Technology appoints Eli Mendoza as chief growth and strategy officer
- Aeries Technology, Inc (AERT) Q3 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
Daily Range
0.55 0.61
Year Range
0.46 2.67
- Previous Close
- 0.61
- Open
- 0.60
- Bid
- 0.57
- Ask
- 0.87
- Low
- 0.55
- High
- 0.61
- Volume
- 184
- Daily Change
- -6.56%
- Month Change
- -22.97%
- 6 Months Change
- -8.06%
- Year Change
- -75.11%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev