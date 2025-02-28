Currencies / ADTN
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
ADTN: ADTRAN Holdings Inc
8.86 USD 1.58 (15.13%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
ADTN exchange rate has changed by -15.13% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 8.69 and at a high of 9.80.
Follow ADTRAN Holdings Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ADTN News
- ADTRAN stock falls after announcing proposed $150 million convertible notes
- Oracle and Tesla Lead Tuesday’s Market Cap Stock Movers
- ADTRAN stock falls after announcing $150 million convertible notes offering
- Adtran Holdings Plunges Over 9% After-Hours Following $150 Million Convertible Notes Offering - Adtran Holdings (NASDAQ:ADTN)
- ADTRAN plans to offer $150 million in convertible senior notes
- ADTRAN Holdings (ADTN) Up 16.1% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
- Adtran (ADTN) Q2 Revenue Jumps 17%
- ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:ADTN)
- ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ADTN) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: ADTRAN’s Q2 2025 growth amid stock dip
- ADTRAN Misses Q2 Earnings Estimates Despite Higher Revenues
- Adtran shares extend gains as Needham sees positive outlook ahead
- ADTRAN Holdings (ADTN) Moves 9.2% Higher: Will This Strength Last?
- ADTRAN stock surges after preliminary Q2 revenue tops guidance
- ADTRAN exceeds Q2 revenue guidance with preliminary results
- 3 “Strong Buy” Technology Stocks to Buy Now, 7/2/25, According to Top Analysts - TipRanks.com
- Cegeka boosts Belgium’s digital services with Adtran’s open optical transport technology
- Ciena Rides Cloud Demand, Faces Margin, Tariff Headwinds - Ciena (NYSE:CIEN)
- Adtran expands Oscilloquartz atomic clock portfolio with lower-cost optical cesium solutions for wider market adoption
- Adtran expands Wi-Fi 7 portfolio with SDG 9000 Series for residential, small business and MDU connectivity
- ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. announces date of 2025 annual meeting of stockholders
- Adtran launches Ensemble Cloudlet vRouter for rapid delivery of enterprise edge services
- ADTRAN Holdings to restate financial statements
- ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ADTN) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
Daily Range
8.69 9.80
Year Range
5.67 12.44
- Previous Close
- 10.44
- Open
- 9.37
- Bid
- 8.86
- Ask
- 9.16
- Low
- 8.69
- High
- 9.80
- Volume
- 22.539 K
- Daily Change
- -15.13%
- Month Change
- -3.06%
- 6 Months Change
- 2.31%
- Year Change
- 50.17%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%