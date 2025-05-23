Currencies / ADN
ADN: Advent Technologies Holdings Inc - Class A
3.19 USD 0.30 (10.38%)
Sector: Utilities Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
ADN exchange rate has changed by 10.38% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 2.92 and at a high of 3.24.
Follow Advent Technologies Holdings Inc - Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ADN News
- Advent Technologies advances fuel cell technology for aviation
- Advent receives initial order for HT-PEM technology from energy firm
- Advent Technologies faces potential Nasdaq delisting, plans to appeal decision
- Advent Technologies partners with semiconductor firm for gas sensor development
- Advent supplies fuel cell tech for Stralis hydrogen aircraft
- Why Dayforce Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 21%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Advent Technologies Hldgs (NASDAQ:ADN), Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP)
- Ballard Power: Waiting For New Leadership To Right The Ship - Hold (NASDAQ:BLDP)
- Advent Technologies Receives Nasdaq Notice on Late Filing of its Form 10-Q
Daily Range
2.92 3.24
Year Range
1.71 8.79
- Previous Close
- 2.89
- Open
- 2.93
- Bid
- 3.19
- Ask
- 3.49
- Low
- 2.92
- High
- 3.24
- Volume
- 397
- Daily Change
- 10.38%
- Month Change
- -23.68%
- 6 Months Change
- -24.59%
- Year Change
- 47.69%
