TTM Squeeze Momentum MTF

This indicator is based on John Carter's "TTM Squeeze" volatility indicator, as discussed in his book "Mastering the Trade".

In this version, this indicator has some improved features:

Multiple timeframes (MTF) is supported. You can analyze multiple timeframes in the same window.

Histogram is plotted in a different way to help reduce noise.

3 customizable thresholds to help adjust when the dots change color.

The dot color indicates the market volatility:

d ark blue: very low volatility

ark blue: very low volatility blue: low volatility

grey: an explosive move might happen soon

white: released (exploded)

Strategy:

Mr. Carter suggests waiting for a few dark blue/blue dots (squeezed), and taking the position in the direction of the histogram as soon as the blue/grey dot appears. Exit when the histogram loses its momentum or the dots turn from white to grey/blue.

You can also combine this indicator with other ones like ADX to improve your win rate.



