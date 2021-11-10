Pentagram MT5

Automatic marking of the chart with Pentagram models.

This model is based on the Expansion Model from Adversa Tactics. Designed to determine the trend and predict possible levels and targets of price correction in the future.

The model describes a developing trend.

The trend is relevant until the price crosses the trend line of the model in the opposite direction.

Levels of rays of the pentagram, level of HP, distances of 100% and 200% of the distance between points 1-4, levels of HP are possible levels of correction or the end of the trend.

If the HP level is consistently reached, a rollback to t4, t5, the trend line followed by a breakout, successive achievement of the target levels tg1..tg5 is expected.





Options

- = indicator = - - general

ChartType - the way of building models - by Close or by High / Low (line chart or Japanese candlesticks)

MaxBarsToCalculate - history depth for markup by models

Select New Model - autoselect new model - detailed view of levels, targets etc.

Font size for price labels - font size for price labels at model levels

Font size for point labels - font size for numbering model points

--= Configure Alerts =-- — Configure Alerts

Enable Alerts — general switsh

Alert1..Alert5 — select up to 5 diffirent events

PopUp Alert — enable popup

Email Alert — enable email, required set up mail in the terminal

Push Notifications Alert — Allow replies to mobile terminals, requires allowance for Push messages in the terminal settings

Alert Sound — enable sound

- = Color Scheme = - - color scheme of models depending on the location in the trend

clrUpTrend - upward pattern from the beginning of the trend

clrDnTrend - a descending pattern from the beginning of a trend

clrUpCorrection - correctional model

clrDnCorrection - - // -

clrUpContinuation - continuation model

clrDnContinuation - - // -

- = Graph Options = - - display of levels

Always Show 100% 1-4 - 100% 1-4, the distance between points 1 and 4 of the model deferred from point 4

Show_Tg1_100 - 100% 1st target

showTg3 - goal 3

showTg4 - target 4

showTg5 - target 5

- = Control bars = - - display of control points

showLinkBar , showBreakLT , showLastBar, showPiclose - experimental points, hiddey by default





Controlling the display and detail of models You can select the model of interest by clicking the left mouse button 1st click - the model is highlighted with bold lines 2nd click - display model details, price labels, control points 3rd click - deselect

Hotkeys

S - hide / show models, except selected ones

> - highlight the next model

< - select the previous model

ESC - cancel all selections



