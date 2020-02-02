PRADO is a safe expert advisor that trades pending orders, stop loss and take profit are set immediately, a multifunctional trailing stop works.

Starting from version 7.0, the EA has 4 trading strategies. Thanks to the work of 4 strategies at the same time, a smoother profitability graph is obtained for any market behavior.

PRADO does not use: grids, averaging, increasing the volume of orders and other dangerous tricks.

Minimum deposit 500$ .

Intraday trading from trend levels.

The instrument is USDJPY only . You do not need to configure anything - use the default settings. Use accounts with a spread of 0-3, this will increase your profit.

For tests and trading: all ticks, H1 period, 1 chart.

Settings are optimized for history since 2010 .

PRADO can be used by beginners and experienced traders.

Description of the settings can be found in the comments, page 9, post #432 .

Monitoring : Prado broker ICMarkets Global, account type: raw spreed, spread 0-3, commission $7.0. This monitoring has been working since the first version of the adviser, so check the test results from the date of the last update of the adviser!

PRADO is only suitable for long-term use!