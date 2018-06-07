Trader Control Panel

TCP - Trader Control Panel is an extension to build into MetaTrader 5 manual methods to control open positions. It adds opening and closing position feature as well as user-friendly monitoring dashboard, money and risk management when opening. Opening and closing positions are done by mouse by interactively placing stop loss line on appropriate level or by pressing predefined keys on keyboard. Before opening a new position, the EA calculates such lot size, which will guarantee you no more losses on stop loss line, than you previously set in EA's parameters. You may set this risk controlling values in % of your deposit or as a fixed money amount in deposit currency.


General TCP usage scenario

  1. Fill in Market Watch with symbols you want to see in Dashboard.
  2. Set max allowed risk for any opening position in account currency (Risk value<0) or in % of currently available balance (Risk value>0).
  3. Switch to symbol you want trade by clicking it in Dashboard.
  4. Show Minicharts for other periods to analyze price moving trend.
  5. Define where you want to place StopLoss if you open a position now.
  6. Open position by clicking price column in Dashboard and then - set StopLoss line. Or use Insert and Up/Down arrow keys for this.
  7. When position will reach your goal – close it by clicking “x” button or pressing Del key.


Parameters

All EA parameters are grouped into three sections according to their functions:

TRADING SETTINGS

  • Open StopLoss - max available risk during opening new position. If Open StopLoss > 0 – its value treated as % from balance. If Open StopLoss < 0 – money in deposit currency.
  • Price deviation during open - price deviation during open.
  • StopLoss step moving by keyboard - StopLoss step size in points for moving position stop loss line by  keyboard (arrows Up and Down).
  • Autoset TakeProfit multiplier of StopLoss Size - distance multiplier for auto setting take profit for opening a position. Set it to 0 if you want to open a position without initial take profit (you may set it later).
  • Use keys - enable/disable the keyboard (INS – open, DEL – close, 1-9 – partial close).

PANEL SETTINGS

  • Symbols in panel - symbols quantity (from top of the Market Watch) to be shown in TCP panel.
  • Background - TCP dashboard background color.
  • Text - TCP dashboard text color.
  • Borders - TCP dashboard borders color.
  • Zoom factor - scale to magnify dashboard in Tablet mode.
  • Use mini charts - Use or not minicharts. When false, the zoom button is also hiding, but you can toggle the table mode from keyboard by pressing Z key.

OPEN POSITIONS COLORS

  • Background - TCP dashboard background color.
  • Loss text - TCP dashboard text color for position with profit < 0.
  • Profit text - TCP dashboard text color for position with profit > 0.
  • Protected profit bar - TCP dashboard text color for position with protected profit > 0.


Warning: Trader Control Panel does not work in the tester because it completely ignores all mouse and keyboard events which are core of this expert engine.

So, there are three ways to decide if is it good for you or not:

  1. Trust my descriptions and promising.
  2. Try TCP demo version, which does all stuff, except real executing commands to open and close order.
  3. Rent the EA for one month (I set minimal price for this case) and test it in your real conditions.


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Check EA performance  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2376164?source=Site +Profile+Seller Spot vs Future Arbitrage EA for MT5 Spot vs Future Arbitrage EA is an automated Expert Advisor designed for MetaTrader 5 that operates using price differences between Gold spot and Gold futures instruments. The strategy opens positions on both instruments simultaneously to take advantage of temporary differences between spot and futures prices. Requirements The trading account must provide both Gold spot
RiskGuard Management
MONTORIO MICHELE
5 (22)
Utilities
ATTENTION For a free trial version, visit my website. Manual QUANTUM RiskGuard Management — Your ultimate ally for uncompromising trading. Lot Calculator — Automatic lot size calculation. Quantum — Automatic risk to maximize profits and reduce drawdowns. Automatic Journal — Included and freely downloadable from my website. Automatic Screenshot — Two screenshots: one at entry and one at exit. Partial Profit — Smartly managed partial exits. Smartphone Trading — Place orders from your mobile, mana
Trade Analyzer Pro
Ian Nganga Comba
Utilities
Forex Analyzer Pro MT5 Trading Account Analytics Dashboard Forex Analyzer Pro is a web-based trading analytics platform designed for Meta Trader 5 users. Forex Analyzer Pro synchronizes account activity from Meta Trader 5 and organizes trading information into analytics, reporting, monitoring, and journaling tools through a structured dashboard. The platform allows users to access their trading dashboard through supported desktop and mobile web browsers. Forex Analyzer Pro connects with your MT5
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro MT5
Vu Trung Kien
5 (11)
Utilities
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro MT5 is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will n
Flash Trade MT5
Bai Jiang Zhou
Utilities
# If you have any other requirements or are interested in collaboration, please contact  dev.quantech.london@gmail.com . Flash Trade (FT) Most friendly manual trading tool. Easy operation to secure your funds. Features of FT Click the chart to trade fast FT supports market orders and pending orders Click twice to complete the order and set SL and TP Click trice to complete the pending order and set SL and TP Automatically set the stop-loss amount of each order to a fixed percentage of the bala
Bots Builder Pro MT5
Andrey Barinov
4.17 (6)
Utilities
This is exactly what the name says. Visual strategy builder . One of a kind. Turn your trading strategies and ideas into Expert Advisors without writing single line of code. Generate mql source code files with a few clicks and get your fully functional Expert Advisors, which are ready for live execution, strategy tester and cloud optimization. There are very few options for those who have no programming skills and can not create their trading solutions in the MQL language. Now, with Bots Builde
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Serhii Kravchuk
5 (1)
Utilities
TCP - Trader Control Panel is an extension to build into MetaTrader 5 manual methods to control open positions. It adds opening and closing position feature as well as user-friendly monitoring dashboard, money and risk management when opening. Opening and closing positions are done by mouse by interactively placing stop loss line on appropriate level or by pressing predefined keys on keyboard. Before opening a new position, the EA calculates such lot size, which will guarantee you no more losses
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