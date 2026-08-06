Every trader knows the ritual: open the indicator settings, change a number, click OK, squint at the chart, decide it is wrong, open settings again. The Money Flow Index has only one number to set -- the period -- but that single trip through the dialog still costs you the same squint-and-guess cycle every time you want to compare 14 against a shorter or longer read on your own symbol. MFI Live Tuner ends that.

It is a Money Flow Index that you tune directly on the chart, live. A small panel sits on your chart with a slider for the period. Drag it and the line recalculates and redraws instantly against the fixed 20/80 levels, while you watch. The 14-vs-your-own-number question -- answered in seconds on your own chart, not in a forum thread.

The real MFI, not a wrapper. The indicator runs its own textbook implementation: the typical price (high, low and close averaged) multiplied by tick volume gives the money flow for each bar; summed positive and negative flow over the period feed the classic 100 - 100/(1 + positive/negative) formula -- no built-in handle in between. What you tune is exactly what you see. Non-repaint.

Live style editor, too. Recolor and resize the MFI line and the 20/80 level lines with a 16-color palette and RGB sliders. Pick from three built-in themes (Night Cyan, Graphite Gold, Clean Light) so the panel matches your chart.

Your setup is remembered per chart -- the period, colors and widths all come back exactly as you left them after a restart.

Why you will like it

One slider, instant feedback. Drag the period, see the 0-100 read update now, on your own history.

Drag the period, see the 0-100 read update now, on your own history. Style it live. MFI / level color and width change on the chart as you edit.

MFI / level color and width change on the chart as you edit. Three themes , one click, dark or light to match your chart.

, one click, dark or light to match your chart. Per-chart memory. Your tuning survives restarts, chart by chart.

Your tuning survives restarts, chart by chart. Own price-and-volume math. Non-repaint. It does not trade for you -- it is a decision-support tool.

How to use

Drag MFI Live Tuner onto any chart.

Use the slider to set the period -- watch the line update live against the 20/80 levels.

Open Style editor to recolor / resize the line and the levels.

MFI Live Tuner is a member of the Live Tuning family, alongside CCI, WPR, RSI, Stochastic, DeMarker, Momentum, ADX, Bollinger, Envelopes, Alligator, OsMA, RVI and Force Index Live Tuner: free classics first, with more indicators and a multi-timeframe dashboard built on the same live-tuning workflow to follow. If the workflow saves you dialog roundtrips, a short review tells us what to build next.

Tip: If the panel ever looks transparent, your chart has "Chart on foreground" enabled (F8 -> Common) and the candles are drawn over it. The indicator deliberately respects your chart settings and never changes them -- untick the option and the panel renders solid.

Free, self-contained, no DLLs. Works on any symbol and timeframe.