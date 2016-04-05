Dynamic Zone Reversal

  • Experts
  • Ratchatapong Kamonchaet
    Ratchatapong Kamonchaet

    Ratchatapong Kamonchaet

    This system was created with a clear purpose: to bring stability to your financial life. We believe in building a system that allows everyone to enjoy a more comfortable lifestyle, backed by reliable consistency and security. Let this EA work for you and transform your trading into a sustainable
  • Version: 1.0

Overview

Dynamic Zone Reversal is an advanced automated trading system designed to capture market reversals by combining Bollinger Bands extremes and dynamic risk management. It adapts its Stop Loss and Take Profit levels based on recent candlestick volatility, ensuring optimal risk-reward alignment across different market conditions.

Key Highlights (Advantages)

  • Dynamic Risk-Reward Adaptation: Automatically calculates Stop Loss based on the highest high or lowest high of recent candles, scaling the Take Profit dynamically using a predefined Risk-Reward ratio.
  • Smart Reversal Detection: Leverages Bollinger Band boundary extremes to filter out market noise and capture high-probability turning points with precision. Equip your charts with this robust reversal logic
  • Trend Alignment Protection: Integrates an EMA Trend Filter to ensure trades are only taken in alignment with the broader market momentum, reducing counter-trend risk.
  • Independent Execution Logic: Separates buy and sell trade execution timers to allow simultaneous or consecutive multi-directional setups within the same candle period without blocking valid signals.
  • Robust Safety Controls: Features strict parameter validation, buffer error handling, and hard-capped maximum positions to prevent execution faults.

 

Input Parameters Guide

1. Risk & Money Management

  • Fixed Lot Size: Defines the fixed trade volume (lot size) allocated for each executed order.
  • Magic Number: A unique identifier tag assigned to all orders placed by this EA to separate them from manual trades or other algorithms.
  • Max Open Positions Allowed: The maximum number of simultaneous open positions allowed to run concurrently.
  • Trade Direction: Restricts the trading direction to Buy-only, Sell-only, or both directions.

2. SL & TP Dynamic Settings

  • Stop Loss Mode: Selects the Stop Loss calculation method between a classic fixed point distance or dynamic candle high/low tracking (Highest High / Lowest Low).
  • Fixed Stop Loss in Points: The fixed Stop Loss distance measured in points (used only when fixed mode is selected).
  • Fixed Take Profit in Points: The fixed Take Profit distance measured in points (used only when fixed mode is selected).
  • Candle SL Buffer in Points: An additional point buffer added beyond the candle's extreme price to prevent whipsaws and premature stop-outs.
  • Risk Reward Ratio: The multiplier used to calculate the Take Profit distance relative to the calculated Stop Loss distance

3. Strategy Switches

  • Enable Bollinger Bands: Master switch to enable or disable the Bollinger Bands reversal/trend strategy core.
  • Enable EMA Trend Filter: Enables the multi-period EMA filter to restrict trades to the primary trend direction.

4. Bollinger Bands Settings

  • BB Mode: Determines whether the strategy trades mean-reversion (bouncing off bands in sideways markets) or breakout continuation.
  • BB Period: The moving average period used to calculate the Bollinger Bands baseline.
  • BB Deviation: The standard deviation multiplier that defines the width of the upper and lower bands.

5. EMA Trend Filter Settings

  • Fast EMA Period: The period length for the fast exponential moving average.
  • Medium EMA Period: The period length for the medium exponential moving average.
  • Slow Trend EMA Period: The period length for the slow trend-defining exponential moving average

 

Support & Contact


  • If you have any questions or require assistance, please feel free to contact us via MQL5 message or email: ratchata.sys@gmail.com

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XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
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4.64 (47)
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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
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Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
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Experts
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