Matrix Gold Scalper SMC With Auto Recovery

# Matrix Gold Scalper SMC With Auto Recovery
**The Ultimate Institutional Mean-Reversion Scalper**

Welcome to **Matrix Gold Scalper SMC**, a highly advanced, fully automated Expert Advisor engineered specifically for volatile markets like XAUUSD (Gold) and major Forex pairs. 

Unlike traditional bots that rely on lagging indicators, Matrix Gold Scalper combines **Smart Money Concepts (SMC)**, **Volume Profile**, and **Dynamic Auto-ATR** to identify precise liquidity sweeps and institutional mean-reversion bounces on the 15-Minute chart.

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### 📊 Verified Backtest Performance
This EA has been rigorously tested using high-quality tick data. Running completely independent on the M15 chart (MTF Trend Filter OFF), the algorithm exploits ranging markets with devastating accuracy.

* **Initial Deposit:** $2,000
* **Total Net Profit:** $897,504.62
* **Profit Factor:** 4.11
* **Win Rate:** ~85.9% (87.52% Longs / 84.28% Shorts)
* **Total Trades:** 6,945
* **Maximal Balance Drawdown:** 0.49% 
* **Equity Curve:** Perfectly smooth, upward trajectory

*(Note: Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always test on a demo account first).*

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### 🧠 Core Strategy & Intelligence
The bot does not randomly enter trades. It waits for the market to sweep key liquidity pools and become mathematically overextended.

1. **Liquidity Sweeps (SMC):** Monitors Previous Day Highs/Lows (PDH/PDL) and Asian Session extremes. It looks for "Turtle Soup" style fakeouts where retail traders are trapped.
2. **Mean-Reversion Confirmation:** Uses deeply overbought/oversold Stochastic and RSI levels as a trigger.
3. **Volume Point of Control (POC):** Optionally calculates the highest volume node of the lookback period and uses it as a magnetic Take Profit target.
4. **Dynamic Setup Grading:** The bot calculates a quality score for every single setup:
   * **Grade A:** Perfect confluence (Full Lot Size)
   * **Grade B:** Moderate confluence (50% Lot Size)
   * **Grade C:** Weak confluence (10% Lot Size)

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### 🛡️ Smart Auto Recovery & Protection
We completely abandoned dangerous Martingale grids. Instead, Matrix Gold Scalper uses a mathematically capped **Smart Recovery System**.
* **Loss Recovery:** If a trade hits Stop Loss, the bot applies a calculated `Recovery Multiplier` to the next valid setup.
* **Max Recovery Cap:** The multiplier is strictly capped (e.g., 2.0x max) to prevent account blowouts.
* **Auto ATR SL/TP:** Stop Losses and Take Profits are no longer static. The bot reads the current Average True Range (ATR) milliseconds before entering a trade and dynamically widens or tightens your Stops based on live market volatility.
* **Stealth Mode:** True institutional trading. Hides your hard Stop Loss and Take Profit levels from your broker, preventing predatory stop-hunting.

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### 🎛️ Premium On-Chart Dashboard
Manage your EA like a professional with the sleek, modern On-Chart UI.
* **Live Telemetry:** Monitor Trend Bias, Stochastic State, Spread, and live Auto-ATR SL/TP targets in real-time.
* **Performance Tracking:** See your Daily Win Rate, Daily P&L, and a dynamic progress bar tracking your Daily Loss Limit.
* **Manual Override Controls:** 
   * `PAUSE/RESUME` the bot instantly.
   * `SECURE ALL PROFIT` to close all trades in the green.
   * `PANIC CLOSE` to liquidate all positions immediately.
* **UI Toggle:** Prefer a clean chart? Toggle `Show Dashboard` off in the inputs to save CPU cycles.

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### ⚙️ Recommended Settings
* **Pairs:** XAUUSD (Gold), EURUSD, GBPUSD
* **Timeframe:** M15
* **MTF Trend Filter:** **OFF** (For maximum ranging trade frequency). Set to H4 if you prefer extremely conservative, trend-following only setups.
* **Minimum Balance:** $500 - $1000
* **Account Type:** Raw Spread / ECN account highly recommended (keep `Max Spread` input tight!).

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### 📝 Input Parameters Overview
* **Target Input Mode:** Switch between Fixed Money ($) or Dynamic Auto ATR points.
* **Setup Grading:** Enable A/B/C lot size scaling based on signal strength.
* **Max Drawdown %:** Hard equity stop to protect your account.
* **Daily Loss Limit:** Maximum allowed loss per 24 hours.
* **SMC Sweeps:** Toggle PDH/PDL and Session sweep logic.

*Take control of the matrix and trade alongside the institutions. Get Matrix Gold Scalper SMC V1 today!*

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Benefit EA Uses only hedging accounts.     Benefit EA is a non-indicative flexible grid adviser with special entry points that provide a statistical advantage, revealed through the mathematical modeling of market patterns. The EA does not use stop loss. All trades are closed by take profit or trailing stop. It is possible to plan the lot increments. The "Time Filter" function is set according to the internal time of the terminal as per the displayed time of the instrument's server, not the oper
TS Trade
Carlos Reis Dos Santos
Experts
DESCRIÇÃO O TS Trade é um robô desenvolvido por profissionais com longa experiência no Mercado Financeiro. É baseado em algoritmos de negociação avançados. Tem como principal característica uma gestão de risco rigorosa. É perfeito para quem busca uma ferramenta eficaz para automatizar suas negociações. Instale o Robô e deixe que ele faça todo o trabalho por você. MÉTODO O TS Trade utiliza um algoritmo o qual possibilita identificar uma tendência do mercado a partir da movimentação de duas média
On Control EA MT5 V2
Hany Ali
Experts
On Control EA MT5 V2 Game-Changing Software For The Forex Market  On Control EA was created to help traders like you maximize their income. How would you like to gain access to a world-class proprietary piece of software designed for one purpose, to improve your Forex strategy? Let’s be honest, it can be hard to understand which technical analysis & trading signals you should follow. With On Control EA, you now have a powerful tool that will enhance your Forex trading strategy & elevate your in
EA Rx Five MT5
Ruslan Pishun
Experts
The adviser uses a strategy based on the use of 7 Envelopes  indicators, on each timeframe (M5, M15, M30, H1, H4) there are 7 Envelopes indicators. Trading is based on the “Price Action” strategy, the adviser searches for a simultaneous signal on 5 time frames: M5, M15, M30, H1, H4 and then opens an order. The EA uses the built-in Martingale and Averaging algorithm. The adviser uses economic news to achieve more accurate signals. Hidden Take Profit, Break Even and Trailing Stop are used. Attenti
MoneyMaker StableATM Lite
Zi Jie Gu
Experts
MoneyMaker stableATM Lite is an automatic intelligent trading system for foreign exchange! Lite edition just support MetaTrader 5! The purpose of MoneyMaker stableATM Lite is to stabilize profits, not to give you the ability to get rich overnight! MoneyMaker stableATM Lite is only applicable to EUR / USD currency trading, and cannot be used for other currency exchange trading, other CFD product trading, and commodity tradingor futures commodity trading! MoneyMaker stableATM Lite is only suitabl
NorthEastWay MT5
PAVEL UDOVICHENKO
4.5 (8)
Experts
NorthEastWay MT5 it is a fully automated “pullback” trading system, which is especially effective in trading on popular “pullback” currency pairs: AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD. The system uses the main patterns of the Forex market in trading – the return of the price after a sharp movement in any direction. Timeframe: M15 Base currency pairs: AUDNZD, NZDCAD, AUDCAD  Additional pairs: EURUSD, USDCAD, GBPUSD, EURCAD, EURGBP, GBPCAD After buying EA, be sure to write to me in private messages, i will add
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Matrix Scalper SMC With Auto Recovery
Matrix Soft For Computer Software Design
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Matrix Scalper SMC + Auto Recovery V5                                                                       The Ultimate Institutional Grade Scalping System for Gold & Majors Overview **Matrix Scalper SMC V2** is a state-of-the-art Expert Advisor engineered to trade alongside institutional order flow. By utilizing advanced **Smart Money Concepts (SMC)**, this bot avoids retail traps by entering the ma
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