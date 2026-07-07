TheNiceWine1XAU


Fine Wine MT5 — The Vintage Yield Engine (XAUUSD)

Structural. Patient. Institutional.

Availability is limited to 1,000 licenses. Once 1,000 copies have sold, Fine Wine will be removed from sale.

Most commercial Gold EAs are built to react. Every wick, every micro-swing, every retail signal triggers an entry — and the result is death by a thousand cuts: dozens of trades a week, elevated drawdown, and an equity curve that looks like a heart monitor.

Fine Wine was built on the opposite principle: the best trades are the ones you don't take.

It is a structural, liquidity-based system for XAUUSD that sits on its hands until a setup has genuinely matured — filtering out noise the way a discerning trader would, not firing on every pattern that technically qualifies.

How the Logic Works

Retail stop-losses cluster in obvious, predictable zones. Large players routinely drive price into these pools to fill size before reversing. Fine Wine is built to trade that dynamic, not fight it.

1. Liquidity Sweep Detection Maps recent highs and lows to isolate retail liquidity pools, then waits for price to pierce them — the signature of a sweep, not a breakout.

2. Institutional Rejection Filter A broken high or low isn't enough on its own. The rejection wick must represent a meaningful share of the candle's total range, or the move is discarded as a fakeout. No wick, no trade.

3. Dynamic Volatility Stops Every stop-loss and buffer is calculated natively from real-time ATR — expanding and contracting with actual market conditions instead of snapping under a volatility spike.

4. Time-Decay Exit Matrix A trade that stalls is capital sitting idle. If a position fails to progress within its allotted lifespan, the engine intervenes automatically — cutting it flat or shifting to break-even — to keep equity liquid.

Built-In Capital Management

  • Automated Scale-Outs — At a 1:1 R:R milestone, the EA locks in partial profit and shifts the remainder to break-even automatically. No manual monitoring required.
  • Optional Recovery Sizing — The engine can optionally reference recent trade history to size the next structural setup after a loss. This is a martingale-style mechanism and increases account risk — it defaults to off, and flat fixed-risk sizing is recommended for most accounts, especially prop-firm evaluations.
  • Hard Session Filters — Execution is locked out during specified low-quality or manipulation-prone hours, protecting equity from artificial spread widening around session transitions.

Why Traders Choose Fine Wine

More selectivity. Fewer trades. Every one earns its place.

  • No grid. Martingale is available but off by default — every trade carries a predefined, ATR-scaled stop from entry.
  • Built for XAUUSD specifically, not a repainted multi-symbol template.
  • Designed to respect prop-firm drawdown rules when run in flat-risk mode.
  • Fully automated — no discretionary input required once configured.

Parameter Overview

Parameter Function
SweepLookback Bars used to define retail liquidity boundaries
AtrPeriod / AtrMultiplier Drives the volatility engine for stops and buffers
RiskPercent Base per-trade allocation, calculated against live equity
MinRejectionRatio Minimum wick-to-range ratio required to validate a sweep
TimeDecayMax Max trade lifespan (in bars) before exit logic engages
UsePartialTake / PartialProfitRR Controls scale-out milestone and break-even shift
UseMartingale / MaxMartingaleSteps Optional, capped recovery sizing (off by default)
FilterEuropeSession Hard session lockout to protect against low-liquidity hours

Minimum Requirements

  • Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold) only
  • Recommended brokers: ECN/RAW-spread accounts (e.g. VT Markets)
  • Minimum deposit: $500 — $1,000+ recommended
  • Leverage: 1:100 minimum
  • VPS: Recommended for uninterrupted 24/5 operation



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XAU SOVEREIGN QUANTUM AI  God-Tier MTF S/R + Grid Recovery Engine XAU Sovereign Quantum AI  is an entirely new breed of trading engine, born from the fusion of two proven institutional strategies: Multi-Timeframe Support and Resistance Analysis- and Institutional Volume Spike Detection. While the vast majority of Expert Advisors use lagging price indicators to chase entries, Sovereign waits patiently at the exact price zones where the biggest money moves happen, and only strikes when confirmed
Caicai Long and Short Pair Trading
Thiago Lopes
Experts
CaicaiLS Pro - Advanced Pair Trading & Statistical Arbitrage (Version 9.0) The CaicaiLS Pro is a quantitative Expert Advisor designed for Long & Short operations (Pair Trading) using Statistical Arbitrage . Developed for traders seeking precision, it tracks correlation and cointegration anomalies across multiple asset pairs simultaneously, seeking performance in both mean reversion and momentum breakouts. Its advanced architecture features the introduction of Shadow Execution technology. The mat
Neurolite EA gbpusd
Aliaksandr Salauyou
Experts
The Neurolite Expert Advisor offers trade decisions based on a neural network trained using a 10-year history of real tick data. The trading is performed only on GBP/USD. Its main peculiarity is a small amount of input parameters so as to facilitate the working process of users. The Neurolite EA will fine-tune all the parameters for you. Trading Strategy The system does NOT use dangerous strategies such as averaging or martingale, but strictly adheres to the neural network instructions. Stop lo
Neurolite EA eurusd
Aliaksandr Salauyou
Experts
The Neurolite Expert Advisor offers trade decisions based on a neural network trained on 5-years of real tick data. Trading is performed only on the EUR/USD currency pair. Its main peculiarity is a small amount of input parameters so as to facilitate the working process of users. The Neurolite EA will fine-tune all the parameters for you. This Expert Advisor is based on the previously released Neurolite EA gbpusd , which was adjusted for successful trading on the EUR/USD currency pair. Trading
Eagle Scalper MT5
Yang Wu
Experts
A scalper system only work during Asian hours. Several unique indicators to detective the price fluctuation. Dynamic TP/SL level according to market conditions. Fixed stoploss to protect the capital, very low risk of losing a lot of money. No need to obtain SET files. The parameters are the same for each currency pair. It is optimized to work on EURAUD . It is recommended to use Eagle Scalper on M15 chart. It is recommended to run it on a real ECN broker with very low spread . It is recommended
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