TheNiceWine1XAU





Fine Wine MT5 — The Vintage Yield Engine (XAUUSD)

Structural. Patient. Institutional.

Availability is limited to 1,000 licenses. Once 1,000 copies have sold, Fine Wine will be removed from sale.

Most commercial Gold EAs are built to react. Every wick, every micro-swing, every retail signal triggers an entry — and the result is death by a thousand cuts: dozens of trades a week, elevated drawdown, and an equity curve that looks like a heart monitor.

Fine Wine was built on the opposite principle: the best trades are the ones you don't take.

It is a structural, liquidity-based system for XAUUSD that sits on its hands until a setup has genuinely matured — filtering out noise the way a discerning trader would, not firing on every pattern that technically qualifies.

How the Logic Works

Retail stop-losses cluster in obvious, predictable zones. Large players routinely drive price into these pools to fill size before reversing. Fine Wine is built to trade that dynamic, not fight it.

1. Liquidity Sweep Detection Maps recent highs and lows to isolate retail liquidity pools, then waits for price to pierce them — the signature of a sweep, not a breakout.

2. Institutional Rejection Filter A broken high or low isn't enough on its own. The rejection wick must represent a meaningful share of the candle's total range, or the move is discarded as a fakeout. No wick, no trade.

3. Dynamic Volatility Stops Every stop-loss and buffer is calculated natively from real-time ATR — expanding and contracting with actual market conditions instead of snapping under a volatility spike.

4. Time-Decay Exit Matrix A trade that stalls is capital sitting idle. If a position fails to progress within its allotted lifespan, the engine intervenes automatically — cutting it flat or shifting to break-even — to keep equity liquid.

Built-In Capital Management

Automated Scale-Outs — At a 1:1 R:R milestone, the EA locks in partial profit and shifts the remainder to break-even automatically. No manual monitoring required.

— At a 1:1 R:R milestone, the EA locks in partial profit and shifts the remainder to break-even automatically. No manual monitoring required. Optional Recovery Sizing — The engine can optionally reference recent trade history to size the next structural setup after a loss. This is a martingale-style mechanism and increases account risk — it defaults to off, and flat fixed-risk sizing is recommended for most accounts, especially prop-firm evaluations.

— The engine can optionally reference recent trade history to size the next structural setup after a loss. — it defaults to off, and flat fixed-risk sizing is recommended for most accounts, especially prop-firm evaluations. Hard Session Filters — Execution is locked out during specified low-quality or manipulation-prone hours, protecting equity from artificial spread widening around session transitions.

Why Traders Choose Fine Wine

More selectivity. Fewer trades. Every one earns its place.

No grid. Martingale is available but off by default — every trade carries a predefined, ATR-scaled stop from entry.

Built for XAUUSD specifically, not a repainted multi-symbol template.

Designed to respect prop-firm drawdown rules when run in flat-risk mode.

Fully automated — no discretionary input required once configured.

Parameter Overview

Parameter Function SweepLookback Bars used to define retail liquidity boundaries AtrPeriod / AtrMultiplier Drives the volatility engine for stops and buffers RiskPercent Base per-trade allocation, calculated against live equity MinRejectionRatio Minimum wick-to-range ratio required to validate a sweep TimeDecayMax Max trade lifespan (in bars) before exit logic engages UsePartialTake / PartialProfitRR Controls scale-out milestone and break-even shift UseMartingale / MaxMartingaleSteps Optional, capped recovery sizing (off by default) FilterEuropeSession Hard session lockout to protect against low-liquidity hours

Minimum Requirements

Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold) only

XAUUSD (Gold) only Recommended brokers: ECN/RAW-spread accounts (e.g. VT Markets)

ECN/RAW-spread accounts (e.g. VT Markets) Minimum deposit: $500 — $1,000+ recommended

$500 — $1,000+ recommended Leverage: 1:100 minimum

1:100 minimum VPS: Recommended for uninterrupted 24/5 operation



