Quantum Scalper MTF Pro

Overview

Quantum Scalper MTF Pro is an institutional-grade, fully automated algorithmic trading system designed for the M15 timeframes. Built around structural multi-timeframe market mechanics, the EA entirely eliminates retail noise by strictly aligning short-term Bollinger Band and RSI momentum anomalies with the macro H4 institutional trend direction.

By completely avoiding hazardous trading methodologies like grid or martingale, Quantum Scalper MTF Pro relies entirely on high-probability structural execution, precision dual-session timing, and advanced algorithmic capital preservation features.

🚀 Key Performance Edge & Features

  • Multi-Timeframe Structural Filter: The EA utilizes a sophisticated H4 200-EMA macro engine. It will never buy in a bear market or sell in a bull market, ensuring you are always trading on the side of institutional order flow.

  • Dual-Session Timing Filter: Optimized to trade exclusively during peak market liquidity. By capturing high-velocity movements during the European and US sessions, the system avoids low-volume Asian sessions and high-spread overnight rollovers.

  • Smart Break-Even Protection: Protect your capital actively. The algorithm includes a dynamic trailing break-even module that automatically shifts your Stop Loss to entry plus spread padding as soon as a trade moves into structural profit.

  • Dynamic Advanced Capital Scaling (Auto-Lot): Fully equipped with a fractional risk management engine. The EA automatically calculates and scales position sizes relative to your current account balance and designated risk tolerance per trade, maximizing compounding efficiency.

  • No Dangerous Mechanics: Designed with strict mathematical expectancy. Every single trade is protected by an ironclad, hard-coded Stop Loss and Take Profit right from inception.

📊 Trading Specifications & Recommendations

Parameter Recommended Setup
Primary Symbol EURUSD
Chart Timeframe M15 (Inputs reference H4 automatically)
Account Type ECN, Raw, or Low-Spread accounts with fast execution
Minimum Balance $50 (using 0.01 lot)

⚙️ Input Parameters Guide

🔹 Capital & Risk Management

  • AutoLot ( true/false ): Toggle dynamic account-balance fractional compounding.

  • RiskPercentage ( 5.0 ): Percentage of equity to risk per single trade setup.

  • LotSize ( 0.01 ): Static lot size fallback if AutoLot is disabled.

🔹 Technical Core Indicators

  • BB_Period / BB_Deviation ( 20 / 2.0 ): Defines structural volatility bands for precise reversal exhaustion entries.

  • RSI_Period / Overbought / Oversold ( 14 / 65.0 / 35.0 ): Refined momentum triggers optimized for enhanced trade frequency and highly accurate exit signals.

🔹 Trade Protection & Timing

  • StopLossPoints / TakeProfitPoints ( 250 / 500 ): Pure 1:2 Risk-to-Reward structural baseline target setting.

  • UseBreakEven ( true/false ): Automatically locks in profits and eliminates downside risk mid-trade.

  • FilterFridays ( true ): Strictly prevents weekend gap exposure by neutralizing trade activity ahead of Friday low-liquidity market closures.

💡 Trader's Note

Every aspect of Quantum Scalper MTF Pro has been built for mathematical durability across varying market cycles. Download the demo, run your backtests using high-quality tick data, and experience systematic consistency engineered for the modern market.

Receive the fully optimized EA for trading Gold once you have purchased the lifetime package.


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Real monitoring   :   EA Amazing Brain MT5   Real monitoring :   EA Amazing Brain & EA Miracolo Recommended  pair   :      XAUUSD / Timeframe M30/ M15 / M12/ M10/ M6 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. For any other information, please contact us by private message or in   the mql5 group. Breakout based strategy, generates market entry signals when the price crosses a border of a certain price range. To c
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Эксперты
DeepMatrix FX Advanced Algorithmic Intelligence for XAUUSD DeepMatrix FX — Precision. Intelligence. Performance. Important! Please contact me after installation to obtain the best recommended settings file. Next Price is 2 99 $ DeepMatrix FX is a fully automated trading system developed specifically for XAUUSD on the Any timeframe. Built with advanced algorithmic logic, adaptive market analysis, and precision execution technology, DeepMatrix FX is designed to identify high-probability trading op
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Эксперты
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Quant Gold HFT Expert Advisor for XAUUSD on M15 timeframe. Main Features: ATR-based trailing stop and breakeven Daily Pivot levels filter Entry cooldown system Blocked hours during high volatility periods No martingale, no grid Backtest Results (Pepperstone, real tick data): 2 Years: Profit Factor 1.22, Max Drawdown 9.4% 1 Year: Profit Factor 1.27, Max Drawdown 9.2% 4 Months: Profit Factor 1.36 $500 account run on 0.01 lot The EA was tested on different time periods with stable results. Importa
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Monarch Golden Sparrow
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️ REQUIRED SETTING: Optimized for XAUUSD 0.01 Lot Size. ATTENTION: This system is precision-tuned for XAUUSD (Gold)  on Exness  using a base entry of 0.01 lots . For maximum stability and account longevity, users must ensure their starting input is set to 0.01 unless using high-capital professional accounts. Monarch Golden Sparrow: The Gold Sovereign. Precision. Recovery. Power. THE ASSET: Gold (XAUUSD) is the king of volatility. It doesn't move; it strikes. To trade it, you don't need a basic
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SAIKO Scalper is an advanced algorithmic trading robot designed to detect and exploit real market momentum using tick-level impulse analysis. Instead of relying only on traditional indicators, the robot monitors consecutive price movements in real time and enters trades when a strong directional impulse is detected. This approach allows SAIKO Scalper to capture fast market opportunities while avoiding many false signals caused by normal price fluctuations. The robot includes multiple layers of
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