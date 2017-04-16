Master Volume Sniper

KenKem - Master Volume Sniper

A clean, fully-automated volume-profile breakout strategy - tuned out of the box, with a deliberately small set of controls so you manage risk while the EA handles the strategy.

KenKem Master Volume Sniper maps where the market has actually traded - the busy price shelves and the quiet edges - and acts when price breaks decisively out of that structure with the trend behind it. It enters, places a measured stop, optionally banks a partial, moves to break-even, and trails the runner. No martingale. No grid. No averaging into losers. Just one disciplined, rule-based engine doing the same thing every time.

The defaults ship tuned to our flagship configuration - XAUUSD on M5 - so you can attach it and go. It also runs on BTCUSD and other liquid symbols on M3 and M5; in our own testing M5 has been the most consistent timeframe.

Why traders will like it

  • Genuinely automated. Attach it, set your risk, enable Algo Trading - it manages entries, stops, partials, break-even and trailing on its own.
  • Tuned out of the box. Default settings reflect the configuration that performed best across our extensive historical testing on XAUUSD M5. Nothing to optimize before you start.
  • Built around volume-profile structure. Decisions are anchored to where real activity has concentrated - not a stack of lagging oscillators.
  • You control risk, the EA controls strategy. The complex internals are pre-set and locked; you only touch the handful of inputs that should be yours - risk per trade, profit-taking, trading hours, news, and execution safety.
  • Prop-firm friendly. Built-in daily-loss and total-drawdown caps with cooldowns, plus a tighter "prop" preset, make it straightforward to respect firm limits. An optional Account Guardian can watch your whole account's equity and stop trading before a daily-loss or max-drawdown line is crossed - and it's shared across every KK EA on the terminal, so they respect one common limit.
  • Stay informed. Optional trade alerts to Discord, Telegram or Email, plus an optional per-trade CSV log for your own records.
  • No dangerous tricks. No martingale, no grid, no hidden recovery mode that blows the account to hide a losing streak.

What it trades
Flagship XAUUSD (Gold), M5 - the configuration the defaults are tuned to
Also runs on BTCUSD and other liquid symbols, on M3 and M5
Best timeframe (in our testing) M5
Style Volume-profile breakout, trend-aligned, single-position
Account type Hedging or netting; designed for ECN/low-spread accounts

Quick start

  1. Attach KenKem Master Volume Sniper (KK-MasterVP) to an XAUUSD M5 chart.
  2. Load the included  .set  preset (personal or prop) from the Inputs tab, or just keep the defaults.
  3. Set risk per trade to a level you are comfortable with.
  4. Enable Algo Trading. That's it - the EA does the rest.

Run it on a demo account first, long enough to see it trade through different conditions, before committing real capital.

The settings you control

KenKem Master Volume Sniper (KK-MasterVP) keeps the dialog short on purpose. The strategy's technical engine is pre-tuned and fixed; what you adjust is the part that should be yours:

Risk per trade

  • Risk basis - size by % of balance or a fixed amount (default: % of balance).
  • Risk per trade (%) - the percentage of balance put at risk on each trade. Example:  0.5  is calmer,  1.0  is the default,  2.0  roughly doubles the swings.
  • Fixed risk (currency) - used when sizing by a fixed amount (e.g.  100  risks $100 per trade).
  • Max lot - a hard ceiling on position size ( 0  = the broker's maximum;  0.50  caps every trade at 0.5 lots).
  • Skip if min-lot over risk - refuse a trade rather than over-risk when the broker's minimum lot is too large.
  • Max slippage (points) - the most slippage you'll accept on entry.

Account protection

  • Max daily drawdown (%) - pause new trades once the day's loss hits this level (e.g.  4.4  to respect a typical prop daily-loss rule;  0  turns it off).
  • Daily cooldown (hours) - how long to stay paused after a daily-loss breach (e.g.  12 ).
  • Max total drawdown (%) - halt trading if overall drawdown reaches this level (e.g.  9 ;  0  turns it off).

Profit taking

  • TP1 close (%) - how much of the position to bank at the first target (set 0 to let the full runner work).
  • Break-even after TP1 - move the stop to break-even once the first target is reached.

Trading hours to avoid

  • Blocked hours - skip specific low-liquidity hours of the day, set in UTC (e.g.  4,16,17  or  9-11 ). The EA works in fixed UTC and auto-detects your broker's server offset, so the same hours apply on any broker.
  • Close at session end - optionally flatten open trades when a session closes.

News filter

  • Avoid news - pause new entries around high-impact releases.
  • Minutes before / after - the size of the news blackout window.
  • Use built-in calendar - fall back to the embedded calendar when no custom file is provided.

Execution safety

  • Max spread - refuse entries when the spread is wider than you allow.
  • Max trades per session - cap how many new trades open per session.

Account Guardian (optional - for funded / prop accounts)

  • Enable guardian - turn on a separate safety layer that watches your account equity.
  • Daily loss limit (%) / Max drawdown limit (%) - the lines it protects.
  • Safety buffer (%) - act this far before each line, not on it.
  • On breach - close open trades, or simply block new ones.
  • Shared across every KK EA on the same terminal and measured on broker server time, so multiple EAs respect one common daily/overall limit. Off by default - set the percentages to your firm's rules.

Notifications (optional)

  • Channel - send trade alerts to Discord, Telegram, Email, or a combination.
  • Discord webhook / Telegram token & chat ID - your destinations.
  • Alerts cover the whole trade life (open, TP1, break-even, trail, close) and name the strategy + magic number. They are simplified for safety - symbol, action, size, magic and strategy only, never the exact entry/stop/target - so they can't be passed off as a tradable signal feed. They're a heads-up: confirm the exact prices and P&L in your MT5 terminal by the magic number. Off by default.

Trade log (optional)

  • Log trades to CSV - append every closed trade to a CSV file in your terminal's Files folder for your own record-keeping.

Misc

  • Magic number - set a unique value if you run more than one instance.

(The volume-profile, trend, and exit-engine internals are pre-configured and not exposed - so the dialog stays clean and the tested behavior stays intact.)

Included presets

  • Personal - the XAUUSD M5 configuration as tuned.
  • Prop - the same engine with tighter risk (lower per-trade risk and firm daily-loss / drawdown caps) to suit funded-account rules.

Load either from the Inputs tab -> Load.

Requirements

  • MetaTrader 5, with Algo Trading enabled.
  • A broker offering competitive spreads on your chosen symbol (Gold/Bitcoin spreads and commissions directly affect a breakout strategy - test on the account you intend to run).
  • Recommended: VPS for uninterrupted operation.

An honest word on performance

The default settings were chosen from extensive historical backtesting and walk-forward / Monte-Carlo robustness checks. That work tells us the strategy has behaved sensibly across many market conditions - but a backtest is a study of the past, not a prediction of the future. Live results differ from tests because spread, slippage, latency, news and broker conditions are never identical. Drawdowns are a normal part of any real strategy; size your risk for the deep dips, not the headline numbers. Test on demo, start small, and only ever risk capital you can afford to lose.

Disclaimer

This Expert Advisor is provided for trading-automation and educational purposes. It is not financial, investment, legal, or tax advice, and no profit or outcome is promised or guaranteed. All settings are derived from historical data; past and tested performance does not indicate future results. Automated trading of leveraged products such as Gold and cryptocurrencies carries a high risk of loss - you may lose some, all, or more than your deposited capital. You are solely responsible for configuring, testing, supervising and using this product, and for all decisions and their consequences. Test on a demo account before trading live, and consider consulting an independent, appropriately licensed professional.

Tags: volume profile, breakout, XAUUSD, gold, BTCUSD, bitcoin, scalping, M5, trend, prop firm, automated, expert advisor.


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5 (24)
Эксперты
Легенда продолжается. Королева эволюционирует. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Queen X — новое поколение легендарной торговой системы GOLD, основанной на проверенном успехе Quantum Queen. Quantum Queen X построена на том же проверенном движке, что и Quantum Queen, и представляет собой новый мощный пользовательский режим, который позволяет трейдерам выбирать, какие именно стратегии включать или отключать. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально проверена, доработана и оптимизирована для обеспечения еще лу
Scalping Robot Pro MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.46 (138)
Эксперты
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (103)
Эксперты
ГОТОВНОСТЬ К ИСПОЛЬЗОВАНИЮ ПРОПОРЦИИ! (   скачать SETFILE   ) ПРЕДУПРЕЖДЕНИЕ: Осталось всего несколько экземпляров по текущей цене! Окончательная цена: 990$ Получите 1 советника бесплатно (на 3 торговых аккаунта) -> свяжитесь со мной после покупки Выгодное комплексное предложение     ->     нажмите здесь ПРИСОЕДИНИТЬСЯ К ОБЩЕСТВЕННОЙ ГРУППЕ:   Нажмите здесь   Сигнал в реальном времени Сигнал клиента Обзоры YouTube ПОСЛЕДНЕЕ РУКОВОДСТВО Добро пожаловать в «Золотого Жнеца»! Созданный на основе
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (46)
Эксперты
ВАЖНЫЙ   : Этот пакет будет продаваться по текущей цене только в очень ограниченном количестве экземпляров.    Цена очень быстро вырастет до 1999$    Включено более 100 стратегий   , и их будет еще больше! БОНУС   : При цене 1499$ или выше — выберите  5     моих других советника бесплатно!  ВСЕ ФАЙЛЫ НАБОРА ПОЛНОЕ РУКОВОДСТВО ПО НАСТРОЙКЕ И ОПТИМИЗАЦИИ ВИДЕО РУКОВОДСТВО ЖИВЫЕ СИГНАЛЫ ОБЗОР (третья сторона) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL L Добро пожаловать в ИДЕАЛЬНУЮ СИСТЕМУ ПРОРЫВА! Я рад
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Эксперты
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.32 (25)
Эксперты
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Детерминированная логика и алгоритмический синтез NEXORION — это аналитический комплекс институционального уровня, базирующийся на строгих математических алгоритмах обработки ликвидности. В основу проекта заложена концепция прозрачности вычислений: советник преобразует хаотичные котировки в структурированные геометрические зоны, визуализируя процесс принятия решений непосредственно на торговом графике. Мониторинг в реальном времени https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/237840
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Эксперты
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
Byrdi
William Brandon Autry
5 (20)
Эксперты
BYRDI - Сеть ИИ, которая торгует как единое целое Большинство советников видят один терминал. BYRDI видит всю сеть. Сделка, открытая на одном счёте, может изменить риск каждого другого вашего счёта. BYRDI объединяет отдельные терминалы MetaTrader 5 в одну согласованную mesh-сеть. Каждый узел может сохранять свой счёт, брокера, рынки, модель ИИ, стратегию и настройки риска, оставаясь при этом осведомлённым о системе в целом. BYRDI может распределять возможности, контролировать экспозицию и обесп
XIRO Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (34)
Эксперты
XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.32 (53)
Эксперты
Aura Black Edition — полностью автоматизированный советник, предназначенный только для торговли GOLD. Expert показал стабильные результаты на XAUUSD в период 2011–2020 гг. Не использовались опасные методы управления капиталом, мартингал, сетка или скальп. Подходит для любых брокерских условий. Советник, обученный с помощью многослойной персептронов нейронной сети (MLP), — это класс искусственных нейронных сетей (ИНС) прямого распространения. Термин MLP используется неоднозначно, иногда вольно по
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.76 (140)
Эксперты
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Эксперты
Syna 7 - ИИ, который остаётся со сделкой Большинство торговых систем перестают думать после входа. Syna так не делает. Syna 7 — это торговый ИИ-ассистент и автономная торговая система, созданная для того, чтобы участвовать в процессе от анализа до выхода. Она может отслеживать текущие условия, помнить контекст сделки, оценивать новости и волатильность, управлять позициями, координировать счета и продолжать пересматривать решения после открытия ордера. Торговля не заканчивается на входе. Интелле
Golden Conqueror
Taner Altinsoy
5 (1)
Эксперты
Welcome to Golden Conqueror , a highly advanced, fully automated active scalping algorithmic system designed exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD) . Built with institutional logic, this EA strictly avoids dangerous grid or martingale systems. Instead, it utilizes high-precision Pivot Breakouts to exploit market momentum and volume surges. To ensure absolute risk mitigation and capital protection, the algorithm strictly limits itself to a maximum of 1 open trade at a time . Furthermore, every single exe
Wall Street Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
3.89 (18)
Эксперты
Wall Street Robot is a professional trading system developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to operate
ORB Revolution
Haidar Lionel Haj Ali
5 (24)
Эксперты
ORB Revolution — Советник MetaTrader 5 ORB Revolution — это профессиональный советник Opening Range Breakout (ORB) для MetaTrader 5, разработанный для дисциплинированной автоматической торговли с контролем рисков . Созданный с учетом институциональных стандартов, этот инструмент делает акцент на сохранении капитала , повторяемом исполнении и прозрачной логике принятия решений — идеально подходит для серьезных трейдеров и участников проп-трейдинг челленджей. ORB Revolution полностью поддерживает
Waka Waka EA MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.13 (40)
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8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
DAX Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (3)
Эксперты
DAX Robot is an advanced automated trading system developed specifically for the DAX 40 Index on the H1 timeframe. Designed to handle the fast paced nature of one of Europe's most actively traded indices , the robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic. The system focuses on identifying high probability trading opportunities by combining trend analysis, market momentum, and volatility based conditions. DAX Robot is designe
Neural Sentinel xauusd ea mt5
Dragoljub Vujcic
Эксперты
Neural Sentinel XAUUSD MT5 – Высокочастотная алгоритмическая ИИ-система для золота Neural Sentinel XAUUSD MT5 — это высокопроизводительная алгоритмическая торговая система, разработанная исключительно для рынка золота (XAUUSD). Этот советник использует передовую мультитаймфреймовую аналитическую систему, сочетающую трендово-импульсный метод с точными фильтрами волатильности и анти-разворота для фиксации быстрых внутридневных рыночных неэффективностей. Попробуйте наши другие советники:  GET ONE F
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.53 (123)
Эксперты
Символ XAUUSD Timeframe (период) H1-M15 (любой) Поддержка торговли 1 позицией ДА Минимальный депозит 500 USD  (or the equivalent of another currency) Совместимость с любым брокером  ДА (поддержка брокера с 2 или 3 знака. Любая валюта депозита. Любое название символа. Любое время GMT) Запуск без предварительных настроек  ДА Если вам интересна тема машинного обучения подписывайтесь на канал:  Subscribe! Ключевые факты проекта Mad Turtle: Настоящее машинное обучение Данный эксперт не подкл
Apex Drawdown Zero
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
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Apex Drawdown Zero V9 — Gold & Forex Trading Robot (XAUUSD, EURUSD, EURJPY) with Prop Firm Protection | MT5 Apex Drawdown Zero is a fully automated trading robot for MetaTrader 5, built for traders who care about drawdown control first. It trades a proprietary daily session-range model on the H1 timeframe, taking a maximum of one qualified trade per day with a fixed, percent-based risk and a structural stop-loss attached from the moment of entry. No martingale. No grid. No averaging. No recovery
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Arthur Hatchiguian
4.11 (18)
Эксперты
Golden Tree является агрессивным мультицикловым скальпером, созданным для Gold (XAUUSD) M1 . Каждый цикл независим . Он использует последовательность ордеров и имеет собственные TP и SL . Используется система мартингейла . Этот советник опирается на сильные повторения прошлого, чтобы открывать позиции и достигать высокого процента успеха . Очень важно прочитать блог перед началом. Минимальный депозит составляет 100 $ при кредитном плече 1:500. Система autolot включена . Рекомендую счёт 1:500 EC
Bitcoin Scalping MT5
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (5)
Эксперты
[ IMPORTANT ] REAL CLIENT FEEDBACK :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/127498/comments#comment_58814415 [ IMPORTANT ]  UPDATED (1 YEAR PERFORMANCE):  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/127498/comments#comment_59233853 Представляем Bitcoin Scalping MT4/MT5 – умного советника для криптотрейдинга ПРОМОЦИЯ ПРИ ЗАПУСКЕ: Осталось всего 3 копии по текущей цене! Итоговая цена: $3999.99 БОНУС - ПРИОБРЕТИТЕ ЛИЦЕНЗИЮ НА ПОСТОЯННЫЙ ДОСТУП К BITCOIN SCALPING И ПОЛУЧИТЕ БЕСПЛАТНОЕ ПО ALGO ТРЕЙДИНГ
AI Prop Firms MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4 (16)
Эксперты
AI Prop Firms - Intelligent Automation Built for Prop Trading Firms . AI Prop Firms is an advanced fully automated Forex trading system powered by Artificial Intelligence , developed specifically to operate within the strict rules and evaluation models of prop trading firms. The system is designed to trade under controlled risk conditions while maintaining consistency , stability, and compliance with prop firm requirements. AI Prop Firms uses intelligent market analysis logic that continuously
AiQ
William Brandon Autry
4.87 (38)
Эксперты
Представляем AiQ Gen 2 – Быстрее. Умнее. Мощнее, чем когда-либо. Мы помогли начать этот сдвиг в конце 2024 года с Mean Machine, одной из первых систем, внедривших настоящий передовой ИИ в реальную розничную торговлю. AiQ Gen 2 является следующей эволюцией в этой линейке. AiQ Gen 2 создан для скорости на совершенно ином уровне. Отложенные ордера лежат в основе его преимущества, позволяя позиционироваться с точностью до расширения импульса, а затем передать управление адаптивному интеллекту. Боль
Bonnitta EA MT5
Ugochukwu Mobi
3.38 (21)
Эксперты
Советник Bonnitta EA  основан на стратегии отложенной позиции ( PPS ) и очень продвинутом алгоритме скрытной торговли. Стратегия Bonnitta EA представляет собой комбинацию секретного пользовательского индикатора, линий тренда, уровней поддержки и сопротивления ( Price Action ) и наиболее важного алгоритма скрытной торговли, упомянутого выше. НЕ ПОКУПАЙТЕ EA БЕЗ КАКИХ-ЛИБО ПРОВЕРОК НА РЕАЛЬНЫЕ ДЕНЬГИ БОЛЕЕ 3 МЕСЯЦЕВ, МНЕ ЗАНИМАЛОСЬ БОЛЕЕ 100 НЕДЕЛЬ (БОЛЕЕ 2 ЛЕТ), ЧТОБЫ ПРОВЕРИТЬ BONNITTA EA НА РЕ
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.79 (42)
Эксперты
Квантовый барон EA Недаром нефть называют черным золотом, и теперь с помощью советника Quantum Baron вы можете получить к ней доступ с непревзойденной точностью и уверенностью. Quantum Baron, созданный для доминирования в динамичном мире XTIUSD (сырая нефть) на графике M30, является вашим лучшим оружием для повышения уровня и торговли с элитной точностью. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Со скидкой
SmartChoise Battery
Gabriel Costin Floricel
4.8 (5)
Эксперты
SmartChoise Battery EA Руководство пользователя доступно по ссылке на моей странице профиля. Утонченная и стабильная продолжательная версия классического SmartChoise Expert Advisor (v8.2). В этом издании сохранены прежняя нейронная логика и классическая система фильтров, которые многие трейдеры ценили за устойчивое и предсказуемое поведение. Советник предназначен для тех, кто предпочитает исходный стиль торговли, делая ставку на ясность и простоту, а не на постоянные изменения. Battery EA вклю
PythonX M1 Scalper XAUUSD
Abhinav Puri
5 (1)
Эксперты
Точность. Цель. Результат. НЕ ПРОСТО СКАЛЬПЕР — ЭТО СИСТЕМА PythonX M1 Scalper — это не обычный торговый робот. Это специализированная система скальпинга, созданная исключительно для XAUUSD на таймфрейме M1 , с точными входами, умным контролем риска и устойчивой прибылью в долгосрочной перспективе. Тестировался на 9 популярных брокерах с депозитом всего $500 и показал впечатляющие результаты — до $500 000 чистой прибыли , без мартингейла и усреднения. УМНЫЙ ВХОД — ФИЛЬТРЫ, РАБОТАЮЩИЕ ВМЕСТЕ Pyt
SentinelAI MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4 (2)
Эксперты
No losing months since August 2019, with a 2.04% monthly gain: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Sentinel AI is fully automated trading system is built for major forex pairs such as EURUSD and GBPUSD on the M5 timeframe. By combining price action and mean reversion principles with advanced AI-driven analytics, it is designed to identify potential trend reversals and exploit market inefficiencies with greater accuracy and efficiency. Supported currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD Timefram
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