ExpandGrid EG104

5

EG104 EA, originally ExpandGrid, is a collection of grid styles that have been optimized by intense tests, results from demos and real accounts and results from studies and parameter variations. It is delivered with the default parameters, so the trader does not need to change them to use the EA, just drop it to the chart, enable the style setting magic number and let it play.

This EA works with its default values out of the box, but flexibility has always been a priority during developing it. It means the trader may change default values and use different styles simultaneously. By using start/end times the EA may run one style during active sessions and a different style during sleeping sessions, it may run styles in parallel or interlaced and with its own set of parameters. The trader is able, by combining these styles, to create a well complex algorithm no one created before. Its flexibility creates its unlimited potential by itself or by the trader’s imagination.

Style must be enabled first, to do so, set magic number greater than zero. If you enable more than one style, use different magic numbers.


Grid Styles

  1. symmetry - limit order style. It buys and sells simultaneously, closing winning positions at grid levels and averaging breakeven points of losing positions by an order quantity multiplier. The center of the grid moves as new orders execute.
  2. Channel-static - stop order style. It places and order and if at grid level it is losing, the EA multiply quantity by a multiplier and open positions on the opposite direction. The center of the grid does not move creating a static channel.
  3. Channel-floating - same as Channel-static where the difference is the center of the grid that moves as new orders execute.


Parameters

  1. MagicNumber: Set magic number to a value greater than zero to enable the style. MagicNumber is used to identify styles. It must be a different value for each style.
  2. StartLotQty: Is the initial order lot quantity, additional orders will use a multiple of this value. Grid target is this value times the grid size in pips. Smaller as possible is recommended. Default is 0.01.
  3. s_WeightDirection=true: In symmetry mode, when this parameter is true, the EA will use its proprietary formulas to weight direction. If EA calculates long direction, it will double long StartLotQty for buy orders, if it calculates short direction, it will double sell orders. if direction is unknown, none direction will be doubled. Example, if EA define long and s_StartLotQty=0.01, the EA will enter 0.02 for buys and 0.01 for sells.
  4. s_WeightQtyMulti=1. When this parameter is greater than one, the start lot size for the weight side will be multiplied. Example, if s_WeightQtyMulti=2 and the EA calculate that the direction should be long, then the EA will open twice longs than shorts.
  5. GridSizePips: the size/distance of the grid levels in pips. If this value is zero, expandGrid (EG) will calculate the grid size using daily ATR or daily range values, divided by Grid_Factor. If Grid_Increments and Grid_Factor are used, Grid_Increments will take precedence.
  6. GridSizeFactor: When GridSizePips=0, a value from 1 to 15 can be used to calculate the grid size/distance. A small value increases the grid size and do open fewer orders, biggest values decrease grid size and scalp more. I see it as a scalping intensity level.
    When Grid_Factor and Grid_Increments are both zero, ExpandGrid will use the spread in pips (not points) as grid size.
  7. OrderMultiplier: value used to multiply next order quantity.
  8. s_AccumulationFiltered=true: Delay accumulation order execution by M1 fractals and M1 moving average cross over. True value is recommended to pause execution on news releases or fast market moves.
  9. ChannelMultiplier: Order multiplier for Channel style. It is used when price touches opposite direction of the grid.
  10. StartTime/EndTime: ExpandGrid will not open new positions outside the time specified.
  11. TakeProfit: I do recommend keeping this value as zero (default). Set it to 0.01 for closure modes.
  12. Exit_By_M1MA=true: When this parameter is true, the EA will check first its profit target and second the mean price related to a M1 moving average. If cycle is long and price trade above M1 MA the cycle will not close. If cycle is short and price trade below M1 MA the cycle will not close. The EA will try to maximize profits.
  13. BreakEvenLevel: The EA will set target to 0.01 when this level quantity is reached. Default is recommended.
  14. Max_Money_Loss: Maximum money loss per grid style. It is recommended to keep it at zero (disabled)
  15. MaximunOrders=0: When this parameter has a value greater than zero, the EA will pause trading if accumulation orders are gather than its value.
  16. NeutralizeBalancePercent=0: Now a grid cycle can be neutralize/hedge by EG104 NeutralizeBalancePercent or by DayTarget global NeutralizeBalancePercent or by neutralize horizontal line or by manual intervention. If you use this parameter, I do recommend values greater than 60%
  17. FlatOnFriday: Will set the target to 0.01 and stops creating new cycles on Fridays after 14 GMT Hours.
  18. Dynamic_Grid: The objective of this parameter is to reduce quantities and manage fast moves in the same direction when the style is symmetry or ScalperGrid (limit order style), and to expand channels when price is ranging or in consolidations eliminating multiple order zigzags. (Stop order styles).
  19. Dynamic_Percent_Increase: Grid increasing/expanding percentage, default is 20.
  20. ResumeNTZd=false. When this parameter is false, after the cycle is neutralized/hedged, the EA will pause execution. You must continue trading manually or using TradingLines. When this parameter is true, the EA will continue trading as normal, closing and opening orders at it levels. If NeutralizeBalancePercent has a value, you may get multiple neutralizations/profit taking orders. This scenario may expand the recovery zone and make the cycle look like it is losing more money.
  21. CONTINUE: It will open new grid cycle after targeted, if this parameter is set to false, the EA will stops the grid after all the positions closes. ExpandGrid will continue managing opened positions.

It is highly recommended to test this EA on a demo account before trading live.

Reviews 5
Arno Richter
233
Arno Richter 2016.09.07 16:34 
 

This is really one of the best EA I've ever used. Works perfect with different currency pairs.

Robert Jagger
946
Robert Jagger 2016.07.25 12:49 
 

I first came across this EA after discovering a very interesting thread on ForexFactory covering the development of the free EG104 EA (which i understand uses the same techniques as this commercial product). The information and history on ForexFactory shows the considerable effort and understanding that the author has put into this EA. Furthermore, questions about the EA are answered promptly, politely and in great detail; and user feedback has been incorporated into the product. On ForexFactory you will also find some useful companion EAs to manage how the EA trades through news, and to calculate trade size or your account, etc.

I have tested many EAs and very few give reliable results. This EA does appear to be an exception. I am using it on several real money accounts and also testing a wide range of pairs on my demo accounts. Using the hedged-symmetry mode (and the companion EA to limit trading during high-impact news) and all my accounts are delivering consistent profits! I expect to increase the use of this EA for live trading, and I will be testing the other trading modes in the near future.

No EA is perfect, but this one does seem to compare well with those priced several times the price!

leonardomaxcs
539
leonardomaxcs 2016.07.07 11:53 
 

This is the best grid EA I have used so far, using on live account for 2 months already, be careful on strong market moves.

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MQL TOOLS SL
5 (1)
Experts
Wall Street Robot is a   professional trading system   developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to oper
Onyx MT4
Aliaksandr Chupryna
Experts
"Onyx MT4" is a specialized MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed for trading XAUUSD (gold) when daily levels are broken. The strategy is based on automatically determining the previous day's high and low, for which Buy Stop and Sell Stop pending orders are placed. Each trade is accompanied by a stop loss, take profit, and a customizable trailing stop, which dynamically adjusts the protective level following the price. The Expert Advisor consists of three blocks with different stop loss, take pr
Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
Ken Rmah
Experts
Gold Breakout Promotion Ends Soon! The limited-time   Gold Breakout EA   offer ends   August 31, 2026 .   Sale price:   $499.99 Regular price: $799.99   Buy 1, Get 1 Free Choose compatible versions for   MT4 and MT5 . Only a few days remain—offer ends August 31! Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging accounts. The EA monitors gold price action for potential breakout opportunities and automatically manages e
ORIX mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.75 (4)
Experts
ORIX System — a trading robot developed specifically for the GBPUSD currency pair on the M5 timeframe. The Expert Advisor is based on price behavior analysis and market structure elements and does not use standard technical indicators. The EA does not use martingale, trading grids, averaging against the market, hedging, opening trades without a stop-loss, or high-frequency or chaotic trading. Live signals Main requirements and recommendations Currency pair: GBPUSD Timeframe: M5 Minimum deposit:
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.67 (15)
Experts
Aura Neuron is a distinctive Expert Advisor that continues the Aura series of trading systems. By leveraging advanced Neural Networks and cutting-edge classic trading strategies, Aura Neuron offers an innovative approach with excellent potential performance. Fully automated, this Expert Advisor is designed to trade currency pair XAUUSD (GOLD). It has demonstrated consistent stability across these pairs from 1999 to 2023. The system avoids dangerous money management techniques, such as martingale
Divo MT4
Anton Kondratev
5 (2)
Experts
DIVO EA is a Multi-Currency , Flexible , Fully Automated and Multi-Faceted Tool for Identifying Vulnerabilities in the Market Only 7 Copies of 10 Left  for 590 $ Next Price 1475 $ Settings FAQ Optimization About Settings Real Monitoring How to install Not  Grid , Not  Martingale , Not   AI   , Not   Neural Network. Default Settings for One chart  GBPUSD M15   (Supports 1OHLC mode for weak PCs)  After Buying EA, be sure to Write to ME in Private Messages, I will add you to a Private Group , sen
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT4
Fan Yang
Experts
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience.   With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalp
Neuralis Cortoid Gold
Olivier Nomblot
Experts
NEURALIS CORTOID GOLD   The Adaptive Intelligence Built Exclusively for XAUUSD     For NDX       https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/187869   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385985  ; Early days the brain started learning . You can set the EA one timeframe, one trade  . I use a few timeframes and a basket , but this EA in no way is a grid or martigale ; you set the lots and no of trades. Back tests on neurals are very difficult especially in mt4 ; the mt5 version of this EA has excellent ba
Gold Zilla AI MT4
Christophe Pa Trouillas
5 (2)
Experts
Generate controlled returns with an  AI-assisted , risk-diversified and Gold-optimized EA . GoldZILLA AI is a multi-strategy algorithm detecting market regimes to dynamically select from five distinct strategies, optimizing returns while minimizing drawdown on XAUUSD. [ Live Signal ] - [  Dedicated group | Version MT5 - MT4 ] After the purchase, please send me a private message to receive the user manual and the AI setup instructions. Why choose this EA? Dynamic multi-strategy approach Advanced
EA Budak Ubat
Syarief Azman Bin Rosli
4 (3)
Experts
Download Trial EA Budak Ubat Channel Limited Time Price! The price will increase by 10 USD after every 10 purchases! How it works When the EA is active, it will analyze the chart based on the Execution Mode parameter. If there are no existing positions on the chart, the EA will enter a trade based on the parameter. If the trend is bullish, it will enter a buy trade and if it is bearish it will enter a sell trade. And it will also set a Stop loss order at a certain distance from the opened trad
Golden Mirage mt4
Michela Russo
4.7 (10)
Experts
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
Forex Dominance MT4
Ebrahim Mohamed Ahmed Maiyas
5 (1)
Experts
An advanced Expert Advisor powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning, specifically designed for analyzing Forex Market. It adapts to price movements and market fluctuations to detect potential trading opportunities. Discounted price   . The price will increase by $50 with every 5 purchases. No Risky Strategies   –   Does not use martingale or grid methods Artificial Intelligence Integration: At the heart of this EA les a sophisticated AI engine capable of recognizing complex patte
Goldbot One MT4
Profalgo Limited
5 (5)
Experts
LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ NEW: Buy Goldbot One and choose 1 EA for free!! (for 2 trade accounts) JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here Introducing   Goldbot One , a highly sophisticated trading robot engineered for the gold market. With its focus on breakout trading, Goldbot One leverages both support and resistance levels to identify prime trading opportunities. This expert advisor is crafted for traders who seek
Indicement MT4
Profalgo Limited
5 (2)
Experts
Welcome to Indicement! PROP FIRM READY! -> download set files here LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT brings my 15 years of experience in creating professional trading algorithms to the Index markets. The EA uses a very well thought out algorithm to find the best
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Arno Richter
233
Arno Richter 2016.09.07 16:34 
 

This is really one of the best EA I've ever used. Works perfect with different currency pairs.

Robert Jagger
946
Robert Jagger 2016.07.25 12:49 
 

I first came across this EA after discovering a very interesting thread on ForexFactory covering the development of the free EG104 EA (which i understand uses the same techniques as this commercial product). The information and history on ForexFactory shows the considerable effort and understanding that the author has put into this EA. Furthermore, questions about the EA are answered promptly, politely and in great detail; and user feedback has been incorporated into the product. On ForexFactory you will also find some useful companion EAs to manage how the EA trades through news, and to calculate trade size or your account, etc.

I have tested many EAs and very few give reliable results. This EA does appear to be an exception. I am using it on several real money accounts and also testing a wide range of pairs on my demo accounts. Using the hedged-symmetry mode (and the companion EA to limit trading during high-impact news) and all my accounts are delivering consistent profits! I expect to increase the use of this EA for live trading, and I will be testing the other trading modes in the near future.

No EA is perfect, but this one does seem to compare well with those priced several times the price!

leonardomaxcs
539
leonardomaxcs 2016.07.07 11:53 
 

This is the best grid EA I have used so far, using on live account for 2 months already, be careful on strong market moves.

steskoff
164
steskoff 2016.04.16 15:39 
 

Bueno soporte tecnico

;+)

Ibrahim Akkus
379
Ibrahim Akkus 2016.01.14 15:49 
 

This Expert the best EA that I've seen to now.

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