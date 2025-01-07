HawkeyeVolume

Hawkeye Volume is comprised of three indicators (Volume, Volume Radar, Volume PaintBar).

Volume is the cornerstone of the Hawkeye suite of tools, and provides the key that professional traders have in knowing when the market is being accumulated, distributed, or if there is no demand. With this indicator, you will gain the edge you’ve been looking for.

Hawkeye’s Volume Indicator contains a complex algorithm which executes over 300 calculations per bar in order to analyze the price action and associated volume, giving traders a tremendous advantage.

Volume is the only leading indicator which:

signals a price movement prior to it happening

provides the fuel that drives the market

Hawkeye Volume works in all markets and can be used in all timeframes for both tick and time charts – from longer term swing and trend trading on daily and weekly charts, down to fast scalping on an intraday basis.



