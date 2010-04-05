CTrend FX Ultimate MT4 Expert Advisor

Unlock Advanced Trading with Precision and Control!

The CTrend FX Ultimate Expert Advisor (EA) is designed to provide traders with the flexibility to configure complex technical parameters and advanced trading strategies for optimized performance. CTrend FX Ultimate combines several trend-following, momentum-based, and fractal-based features to create a robust trading experience that aligns with individual market perspectives and risk tolerance. This is the most customizable MT4 Expert Advisor that you will find on the market. It went through 20 different versions over the years before being finally released for sale to the public. It can trade on most currency pairs, indices and commodities, although the settings will have to be optimized for each instrument. CTrend FX Ultimate MT4 can trade on most timeframes as well as on Renko charts. The default settings work well on the currencies and indices listed below, however the set files provided in the comments section on the 1st page work better. It is recommended that the buyer optimizes and backtests the expert advisor on their end to find the settings that match the trader's risk tolerance and trading style.

What Trading Styles I Can Use?



You can use CTrend FX Ultimate MT4 for all type of trading styles. You can use it for DayTrading, Swing trading and Scalping. The settings offer many types of parameters and indicators that can be used by selecting the timeframes you want to trade and also the desired TP and SL ratio. This way it makes it the perfect tool for all different kind of trading styles.





Expert Advisor SETUP:

Symbol EURSGD, EURUSD, AUDCAD, EURAUD, US30, UK100, XAUUSD and many more Timeframe M1 is recommended, but any timeframe works with the right settings. Test From 2020 Settings Use the set files on page 1 of comments. You can also optimize your own set files. Brokers Any. We recommend this one.

Minimum Deposit $1000 per instrument Recommend Deposit $5000 for 5 instruments Features - The order is always protected by a stop loss. - Easy to use with default settings. - Works on almost all currencies and several indices.



- Fully customizable to any trading style with many parameters.



- You can optimize it and find even more ways to trade with it.



- Can be used to pass FTMO or any other funded trader challenge!

Key Features & Customizable Parameters

Fractals and High Timeframe Fractals

CTrend FX Ultimate uses fractals and high timeframe fractals (HTF) as indicators for potential reversal points, giving you the power to analyze different market structures:

UseFr : Enable fractal signals.

: Enable fractal signals. UseFrHTF : Activates high timeframe fractals.

: Activates high timeframe fractals. FractalHTF : Set the high timeframe to analyze fractal formations.

: Set the high timeframe to analyze fractal formations. UseFrHTFbars : Checks for fractals within a specified number of bars on the high timeframe.

: Checks for fractals within a specified number of bars on the high timeframe. FractalBarsMaxHTF : Maximum bars to consider for HTF fractal signals.

: Maximum bars to consider for HTF fractal signals. UseFrHTFRSImaxmin : Combines HTF fractals with RSI indicators to validate overbought and oversold conditions.

: Combines HTF fractals with RSI indicators to validate overbought and oversold conditions. RSIHTFmax/RSIHTFmin: Set RSI overbought/oversold levels for filtering HTF fractals.

Vorticity Indicator

Use vorticity to identify trend strength by observing oscillations and reversals:

UseVort : Toggle the vorticity feature.

: Toggle the vorticity feature. VortPeriod : Set the period for vorticity calculations.

: Set the period for vorticity calculations. VortBars: Number of bars considered in vorticity calculations.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

CTrend FX Ultimate offers multiple configurations of RSI to signal trend direction and manage entries and exits with precision:

UseRSI1, RSI2 : Primary RSI indicators with customizable periods.

: Primary RSI indicators with customizable periods. UseRSIbuysell : Configures RSI buy and sell thresholds to control entries.

: Configures RSI buy and sell thresholds to control entries. RSI_buy / RSI_sell : Define RSI levels for buy and sell triggers.

: Define RSI levels for buy and sell triggers. UseRSI3, RSI3HTF : High-timeframe RSI for trend analysis, with independent buy/sell thresholds.

: High-timeframe RSI for trend analysis, with independent buy/sell thresholds. RSI3_buy / RSI3_sell : Customizable levels for RSI3-based trades.

: Customizable levels for RSI3-based trades. UseRSI4exit : Toggles RSI-based exit conditions.

: Toggles RSI-based exit conditions. RSI4_buy_X / RSI4_sell_X: Set exit conditions for trades based on RSI4 levels.

Moving Averages (MA)

The EA integrates two customizable moving averages for both entry filtering and trend confirmation:

UseMAsEntry : Enables MA-based entry filter.

: Enables MA-based entry filter. MA1, MA2 : Set periods for each MA to analyze trends.

: Set periods for each MA to analyze trends. MA1_Method, MA2_Method : Choose moving average calculation methods.

: Choose moving average calculation methods. MA1_Price, MA2_Price: Choose price type for each MA (close, open, high, low).

Advanced Entry & Exit Parameters

CTrend FX Ultimate includes sophisticated conditions for exiting trades based on various indicators and patterns:

UseRenkoTrendSwingsExit : Enable Renko-based trend swing analysis for trade exits.

: Enable Renko-based trend swing analysis for trade exits. UseMomentum, Momentum1, Momentum2 : Use momentum indicators to support entry and exit decisions.

: Use momentum indicators to support entry and exit decisions. UseADX: Enable the Average Directional Index (ADX) to measure trend strength.

Renko Trend Swings

Leverage Renko Trend Swings to adjust to larger market movements and adapt trading strategies accordingly:

UseRenkoTrendSwings : Activates Renko trend swings for more responsive trend tracking.

: Activates Renko trend swings for more responsive trend tracking. RTSsensitivity: Adjust Renko trend swing sensitivity.

Pending Orders

Automate order placement with pending orders for better trade entry precision:

PendingOrders : Enable or disable pending orders.

: Enable or disable pending orders. POentryLevel: Set entry levels for pending orders, ideal for breakout or pullback strategies.

Risk Management and Money Management

Advanced risk management controls keep trades in line with your capital and risk tolerance:

MagicNumber : Unique identifier for the EA, ensuring trades remain distinct from other EAs.

: Unique identifier for the EA, ensuring trades remain distinct from other EAs. Risk : Set the percentage of capital risked per trade.

: Set the percentage of capital risked per trade. Lots : Fixed lot size for trades, adjustable to meet account size and risk tolerance.

: Fixed lot size for trades, adjustable to meet account size and risk tolerance. MartingaleMultiplier : Configure martingale multiplier for recovery scenarios.

: Configure martingale multiplier for recovery scenarios. MaxTrades : Set the maximum number of trades to control exposure.

: Set the maximum number of trades to control exposure. ProfitTargetDollars / ProfitTargetPrcnt : Dollar or percentage-based profit targets.

: Dollar or percentage-based profit targets. MaxDDprcnt: Define maximum allowable drawdown as a percentage.

Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Break Even

Multiple options allow for precise exit control and profit protection:

StopLoss : Maximum stop loss for all trades.

: Maximum stop loss for all trades. TakeProfit : Target profit level to lock in gains.

: Target profit level to lock in gains. FractalTakeProfit : Enables take profit at fractal-based levels.

: Enables take profit at fractal-based levels. BreakEven : Activate break-even feature when a specified profit level is reached.

: Activate break-even feature when a specified profit level is reached. TrailingStop: Configurable trailing stop to protect profits.

Time-Based Parameters

Set time constraints for trading, helping to avoid volatile periods or times of low liquidity:

Time_on / Time_off : Start and end times for trading each day.

: Start and end times for trading each day. UseFridayExit / Friday_exit_time : Optional feature to exit all positions at a specified time on Fridays.

: Optional feature to exit all positions at a specified time on Fridays. UseFridayStopTrading / Friday_stop_time: Stop opening new positions on Friday at a designated time.



Spread filter Spread: Control the allowable spread for the expert advisor to trade.



Why Choose CTrend FX Ultimate?

With a comprehensive set of customizable features, CTrend FX Ultimate lets traders fine-tune their strategy to gain an edge in any market condition. Whether you're targeting specific entry signals, optimizing for trend reversals, or applying robust risk management techniques, CTrend FX Ultimate is the complete solution for advanced MetaTrader 4 users who want to harness the power of algorithmic trading.





Risk Warning:

Before you buy CTrend FX Ultimate MT4 expert advisor, please be aware of the risks involved. Past performance is no guarantee of future profitability (expert advisor could also generate losses). The backtests shown (e.g. in the screenshots) are optimized to find the best parameter settings, so the results may not be exactly comparable to real live trading results. Please test the expert advisor and optimize it to fit your personal trading style, and do not invest or risk more money than you can afford to lose. Trading foreign exchange ("Forex"), Commodity futures, options, CFDs and Spread Betting on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange ("Forex"), Commodity futures, options, CFDs or Spread Betting you should carefully consider your monetary objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your deposited funds and therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange, Commodity futures, options, CFDs and Spread Betting trading, and seek advice from an independent advisor if you have any doubts. Past returns are not indicative of future results.



