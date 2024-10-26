The Dfx Position Risk Calculation Tool is an MT5 indicator developed by DefenderFX Ltd. designed to assist traders in assessing risk and reward for their trades. The tool automatically calculates the risk-to-reward ratio based on user-defined parameters, such as lot size and take profit (TP) level. It provides visual lines on the chart for entry (Blue Color), stop loss (SL) – Red Color, and TP levels (Green Color), which traders can adjust by dragging.

Key Features:

Input Parameters : Traders can define lot size and TP points. The tool defaults to a lot size of 0.01 and a TP of 100 points. Risk and Reward Calculation : Automatically calculates maximum potential loss (risk) and profit (reward) based on the position of the SL and TP lines.

Displays these calculations on the chart for real-time monitoring. Visual Indicators : Entry, SL, and TP levels are marked with customizable lines on the chart, which can be adjusted for optimal entry points.

The tool includes a color-coded chart monitor displaying account balance, lot size, SL and TP in points, risk and reward in currency, and as percentages of account balance. Convenience and Transparency : The display corner and distances from chart edges can be customized, ensuring visibility for traders.

The indicator updates the risk and reward values continuously during operation.

This tool helps traders manage position sizing and risk efficiently, making informed decisions based on real-time account data and trade parameters.



