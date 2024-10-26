Dfx Position Risk Calculation Tool

  • Utilities
  • Nsikak Paulinus Udoidiong
    Nsikak Paulinus Udoidiong

    Nsikak Paulinus Udoidiong

    Hello, I am a seasoned software engineer with a wealth of experience spanning various domains in the tech industry. Over the years, I have honed my skills in programming, cyber security, project management, and safety protocols. My professional journey has been marked by notable achievements
  • Version: 1.0
  • Activations: 5

The Dfx Position Risk Calculation Tool is an MT5 indicator developed by DefenderFX Ltd. designed to assist traders in assessing risk and reward for their trades. The tool automatically calculates the risk-to-reward ratio based on user-defined parameters, such as lot size and take profit (TP) level. It provides visual lines on the chart for entry (Blue Color), stop loss (SL) – Red Color, and TP levels (Green Color), which traders can adjust by dragging.

Key Features:

  1. Input Parameters: Traders can define lot size and TP points. The tool defaults to a lot size of 0.01 and a TP of 100 points.
  2. Risk and Reward Calculation:
    • Automatically calculates maximum potential loss (risk) and profit (reward) based on the position of the SL and TP lines.
    • Displays these calculations on the chart for real-time monitoring.
  3. Visual Indicators:
    • Entry, SL, and TP levels are marked with customizable lines on the chart, which can be adjusted for optimal entry points.
    • The tool includes a color-coded chart monitor displaying account balance, lot size, SL and TP in points, risk and reward in currency, and as percentages of account balance.
  4. Convenience and Transparency:
    • The display corner and distances from chart edges can be customized, ensuring visibility for traders.
    • The indicator updates the risk and reward values continuously during operation.
This tool helps traders manage position sizing and risk efficiently, making informed decisions based on real-time account data and trade parameters.


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The Global Investing FX Terminal is an all-in-one FX dashboard for MetaTrader 5 — CB policy rates, CFTC COT positioning, carry rankings, economic surprises, options skew, retail sentiment, and correlations, thirteen panels in total — rendered on a single zero-flicker canvas overlay and refreshing every 10 seconds from one attached EA. No external software required. Professional FX analysis requires simultaneous access to data that normally lives in separate platforms: rate derivatives, governmen
Gamma Edge Pro MT5
Xuan Nam Diep
1 (1)
Utilities
Gamma Edge Pro MT5 — GexBot Classic API Integration Gamma Edge Pro   brings institutional-grade   Gamma Exposure (GEX) data   directly onto your MetaTrader 5 chart — the same data used by professional options traders to anticipate price magnets, hedging flows, and dealer positioning. Powered by the   GexBot Classic API , this indicator automatically maps options market data from US-listed instruments onto any   MT5 CFD instrument   — Forex pairs, Gold, indices, and more — with intelligent price
QCML Assistant
Maxime Turcotte-lafreniere
Utilities
QCML Assistant MT5 Your Trading. Our Assistant. Your Edge. Looking for a tool that completely transforms your experience on MetaTrader 5? QCML Assistant is the all-in-one solution built by traders, for traders. Just one tool installed on your chart, and you get access to an ultra-complete, ultra-fast, and ultra-simple trading platform. No more hours wasted setting up your workspace. No more complicated trade entries. With QCML Assistant, everything becomes simple, smooth, and efficient right fro
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