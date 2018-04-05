The Super Mario FVG Recovery EA is an expert advisor that Has no relation with the market conditions , it is based on pure mathematics and it's depeneding on the account size and leverage.Smallest Lot size with a considerable account size and levrage will lead to consistent profits for a long period of time.

This ea works in any market conditions perfectly , it wroks perfectly in the News release , it dosen't take in consideration the Price gaps. The entery logic of any type of trade is based on the FVG size that you chose as an input , the rest will be managed automaticaly.

The EA doesn't use a stop loss and take profite , the trades will be closed based on the amount of money chosen as input.

This Expert Advisor (EA) is sold "as is" without any guarantees of performance or profitability. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes, and trading in financial markets involves significant risk. You may incur losses greater than your initial investment. It is recommended that you use the EA on a demo account before live trading, and only trade with funds you can afford to lose. The seller assumes no liability for any financial loss or damage resulting from the use of this EA. Use at your own risk.

For more understanding you may watch how it works in this link https://youtu.be/nycsmF0imRA?si=RhIFgL-0JigWDj4g

For Better use don't forget to optimise the input parameters the way that suits your trading style.

It is necessary to use a VPS.



