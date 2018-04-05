Super Mario FVG

The Super Mario FVG Recovery EA is an expert advisor that Has no relation with the market conditions , it is based on pure mathematics and it's depeneding on the account size and leverage.Smallest Lot size with a considerable account size and levrage will lead to consistent profits for a long period of time.

This ea works in any market conditions perfectly , it wroks perfectly in the News release , it dosen't take in consideration the Price gaps. The entery logic of any type of trade is based on the FVG size that you chose as an input , the rest will be managed automaticaly.

The EA doesn't use a stop loss and take profite , the trades will be closed based on the amount of money chosen as input.

This Expert Advisor (EA) is sold "as is" without any guarantees of performance or profitability. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes, and trading in financial markets involves significant risk. You may incur losses greater than your initial investment. It is recommended that you use the EA on a demo account before live trading, and only trade with funds you can afford to lose. The seller assumes no liability for any financial loss or damage resulting from the use of this EA. Use at your own risk.

For more understanding you may watch how it works in this link https://youtu.be/nycsmF0imRA?si=RhIFgL-0JigWDj4g

For Better use don't forget to optimise the input parameters the way that suits your trading style.

It is necessary to use a VPS.


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TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Experts
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.56 (48)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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