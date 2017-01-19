New MetaTrader 5 Android build 1506: Trade filtering and sorting

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The latest MetaTrader 5 Android build is already available for download on Google Play. Update your application and try its new features:

  • Trade and History tabs now offer a sorting feature allowing you to arrange all trades by symbols (financial instruments), orders and open/close time. Apart from sorting, the History tab enables you to filter trades by symbols.

  • Working with charts in multi-window mode has been optimized. The improved menu allows you to open new windows, delete old ones, as well as re-arrange them and select a desired layout (vertical, horizontal or tile).

New MetaTrader 5 Android build 1506

Download the mobile version of the best multi-asset platform right now and access hundreds of brokers and servers. Due to the MetaTrader 5 platform's surge in popularity, the number of companies launching the updated platform to their traders is growing weekly. Do you want to speed up this process? Ask your broker to contact us!

Download New MetaTrader 5 for Android

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