New MetaTrader 5 Android build 1576 featuring position history

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The latest MetaTrader 5 Android build now features position history. All data on deals related to a position are grouped into one record containing position Open and Close time (determined by the first and last trades), volume, average weighted Open and Close price and, most importantly, the total financial result of trades.

New MetaTrader 5 Android build 1576 featuring position history

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After the last update of the mobile, I can no longer access my real account and demo of xp investments. After logging does not update the data. It was updated this past weekend.
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