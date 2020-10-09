Trades won’t enter market automatically
I’m having a problem with my <deleted> EA. I can open a pair for a trade like EU or GU into MT5 with no problem. I then copy the EA bot to my EU trade and then wait for the trade to become active. I make sure algo trading is on. After 1 hour I’m expecting to see a position open but when i got to check it, the trade has still not open a position. I can manually open a trade but the EA bot will not open a trade for me. Can someone help me figure out whats wrong?
As this is a product from the Market you have to ask the seller of this product.
Btw. discussions about broker, products and signals er strictly forbidden here.
There are two places to accept autotrading in Metatrader:
1. -
2. -
You can also check the following: there are hedging MT5 broker's trading account, and there are netting MT5 broker's trading account (and the EA should be adapted for those accounts by the coders).
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
How to Start with Metatrader 5
Sergey Golubev, 2020.09.01 10:30
Just to remind -
----------------
- MetaTrader 5 Help → Trading Operations → Executing Trades (about nettings and hedging accounts)
- Netting System - MT5 help file
- Hedging System - MT5 help file
- Netting account or hedging account? - the forum thread with script
- If you are the coder for this EA so you can fix it.
- If you are not the author of this EA so you can ask the author: will this EA work with netting and nedging accounts? will this EA work with ECN accounts, when EA will open trade and how to check it? how often EA will open the trades (once in a day, once in a week, once in a month)? which manual trading system was coded to be inside this EA for autotrading? and more ..
I went to sleep last and woke up to find the EA bot took the 3 EU trades I placed automatically. I guess it just takes time for the EA to analyze the market. Not sure what that time is but I’m just glad that it’s working by itself and at this point I don’t see any problem with the EA
