New MetaTrader 5 Platform Build 2190
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
New version of MetaTrader 5 build 2190 platform
MetaQuotes Software Corp. , 2019.10.17 18:45Beta version 2180 is available.
The MetaTrader 5 platform update will be released on Friday, October the 18th, 2019. The update provides improvements and fixes
implemented based on the feedback that we received after the previous
MetaTrader 5 build 2170 major update:
- Terminal: Fixed the display order of MQL5 programs in the Navigator.
- MQL5: Fixed compilation errors connected with the use of local static variables in programs having input group declarations.
- VPS: Fixed requesting of Hosting journals.
- Tester: Improved display of three-dimensional optimization charts.
- Tester: Fixed reception of frames during forward optimization. Now, all frames from the main and forward optimizations are available in the OnTesterDeinit function.
- Tester: Fixed formation of a tree of symbols in Strategy Tester settings.
- Added user interface translation into Punjabi (India).
- Documentation has been updated.
- Fixes based on crash logs.
The update will be available through the Live Update system.
Dear MetaQuotes Software Corp.!
I make software development and I want to make a report about an error issue with the MQL5 programming language. Please submit my report to the MetaTrader 5 and MQL5 software developer team! Many thanks for considering my request! The following code is not compilable and the preprocessor and the compiler do not operate as the programmers expect. The code example is the following.
#define p_paste(arg_0, arg_1, arg_2) arg_0##arg_1##arg_2 #define p_evaluate_paste(arg_0, arg_1, arg_2) p_paste(arg_0, arg_1, arg_2) #define apple 11 #define mouse 12 #define table 13 void f() { int i = 10 + p_evaluate_paste(apple, mouse, table); PrintFormat("%d\n", i); return; }
This code is not compilable. The compiler error message is: "'111213' - undeclared identifier". This is not an identifier but just an integer literal. This does not have to be a valid identifier token. This is an obvious error of the implementation of the preprocessor. With GNU CPP this kind of programming constructions are compilable. I have a huge and bigger and bigger MQL5 software framework for my trading system and I could not compile some of my solutions with concatenating just an `arg_type' and a `&' to create a plain reference variable for objects. Please fix this issue ASAP! Many thanks for considering my request! Please, please, finish the implementation of the multiple inheritance from interfaces facilities ASAP! This is important for the future achievements. MetaTraders are otherwise excellent products and I have installed 250 instances in my virtual machine of the MetaTrader 5 client application. I would like to operate serious trading with your and my softwares.
Yours faithfully and best wishes:
László Müller (voyevoda), Dombóvár, Hungary.
Dear MetaQuotes Software Corp.!
I make software development and I want to make a report about an error issue with the MQL5 programming language. Please submit my report to the MetaTrader 5 and MQL5 software developer team! Many thanks for considering my request! The following code is not compilable and the preprocessor and the compiler do not operate as the programmers expect. The code example is the following.
This code is not compilable. The compiler error message is: "'111213' - undeclared identifier". This is not an identifier but just an integer literal. This does not have to be a valid identifier token. This is an obvious error of the implementation of the preprocessor. With GNU CPP this kind of programming constructions are compilable. I have a huge and bigger and bigger MQL5 software framework for my trading system and I could not compile some of my solutions with concatenating just an `arg_type' and a `&' to create a plain reference variable for objects. Please fix this issue ASAP! Many thanks for considering my request! Please, please, finish the implementation of the multiple inheritance from interfaces facilities ASAP! This is important for the future achievements. MetaTraders are otherwise excellent products and I have installed 250 instances in my virtual machine of the MetaTrader 5 client application. I would like to operate serious trading with your and my softwares.
Yours faithfully and best wishes: László Müller (voyevoda), Dombóvár, Hungary.
//// #define p_paste(arg_0, arg_1, arg_2) StringFormat("%g%g%g",arg_0,arg_1,arg_2); #define p_evaluate_paste(arg_0, arg_1, arg_2) p_paste(arg_0, arg_1, arg_2) #define apple 11 #define mouse 12 #define table 13 //// //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Script program start function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnStart() { f(); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void f() { int i = 10 + (int)p_evaluate_paste(apple, mouse, table); PrintFormat("%d\n", i); return; }
2019.10.19 21:41:51.274 **** (EURUSD,H1) 111223
I can't get the CustomSymbol group functions in MQL5 to work.
Even a simplest call like CustomSymbolCreate("symbol_test",NULL,NULL) will fail.
Error code 4014 - "Function is not allowed for call".
CustomSymbolDelete,CustomsTicksReplace... all refuse to work.
Does anyone have a similar situation?
Or am I using it the wrong way?
Any help will be appreciated!
As the last two parameters are predefined: have you tried:
- CustomSymbolCreate("symbol_test");
- or at least CustomSymbolCreate("symbol_test","",NULL) -
- and what if you set the last parameter to an existing symbol e.g. EURUSD: CustomSymbolCreate("symbol_test","","EURUSD")?
Hi,
Extra request:
would it be possible to add an extra "REASON" value in the "Uninitialization Reason Codes".
Now the "REASON_CHARTCHANGE" can cover a symbol or a period change.
I would like them to be split in 2 reasons:
1: "REASON_SYMBOLCHANGE"
2: "REASON_PERIODCHANGE"
I hope you like my suggestion.
Danny
As the last two parameters are predefined: have you tried:
- CustomSymbolCreate("symbol_test");
- or at least CustomSymbolCreate("symbol_test","",NULL) -
- and what if you set the last parameter to an existing symbol e.g. EURUSD: CustomSymbolCreate("symbol_test","","EURUSD")?
Thank you @Carl Schreiber .
I think I've figured out what is wrong.
This group of functions are not allowed to run in strategy tester!
I found some problems when I tested with the MT5 strategy. After I switched accounts, the return value of the multi-symbol strategy (indices) test was incorrect when calling the SymbolInfoDouble ("jp225", SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_VALUE) function. The USDJPY quote is also not shown in the Market Watch on the left. The profit and loss of the entire account is also incorrect.
Can you please check and fix this problem? If you need more information from me, please contact me at any time.
Thank you!
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The MetaTrader 5 platform update will be released on Friday, October the 18th, 2019. The update provides improvements and fixes implemented based on the feedback that we received after the previous MetaTrader 5 build 2170 major update:
The update will be available through the Live Update system.