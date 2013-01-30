CodeBaseSections
QQEA - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
10581
(21)
\MQL5\Include\
smoothalgorithms.mqh (134.03 KB) view
qqea.mq5 (8.27 KB) view
Download as ZIP
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance

The real author:

Roman Ignatov

QQEA is Forex oscillator with an undistinguished name drawn on the basis of the Moving Averages and the RSI technical indicator. According to users of the QQEA indicator, it is less delay than his "brothers" - other classical oscillators.

The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (must be copied to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging price series for intermediate calculations without using additional buffers".

Fig.1 The Qualitative Quantitative Estimation indicator

Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1495

