Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
QQEA - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 10581
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The real author:
Roman Ignatov
QQEA is Forex oscillator with an undistinguished name drawn on the basis of the Moving Averages and the RSI technical indicator. According to users of the QQEA indicator, it is less delay than his "brothers" - other classical oscillators.
The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (must be copied to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging price series for intermediate calculations without using additional buffers".
Fig.1 The Qualitative Quantitative Estimation indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1495
R-squared is the linear regression indicator to calculate "reliability" of the current trendSlopeDirectionLine
The SlopeDirectionLine trend indicator with the ability to change the algorithms of averaging and triggering alerts, push notifications and sending e-mail messages.
The indicator to display time rangesExp_AsimmetricStochNR
Trading system using the AsimmetricStochNR indicator.