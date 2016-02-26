Forecasting using W.D. Gann Cycles

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Did any one tried to use W.D. Gann Square of nine cycles i will show you how the prices reacted with the W.D. Gann cycles>

In this chart the dotted horizontal line is the 90 degrees cycles and the solid one is the full cycle. theses cycles calculated on the 1.40785 bottom and it has finished its rally after one cycle and a quarter or 90 degree. we can notice also how every level work as a support or resistance level to the price.



After breaking the previous trough we calculated the cycles from the 1.46671 peak and as we noticed the price now breaks the full cycle and quarter the next level will be a full cycle and a half at 1.3949 we will watch it in the upcoming hours.


This is a small example of Mr. W.D. Gann work.


Michael Armia, CMT, CEWA 1

 
Hi ... I'm looking for a good book about Gann analysis. Is there such a reference book about it? Which one would you advise for learning Gann analysis soundly?
 
When the banks decide to buy certain currency, it will move as they want to. So really, technical analysis are a bit of a guessing game as there are many times when many indicators are overbought, but the pair is moving up. 
 
Thanks a lot Sergey.
 
Attila.K:
Hi ... I'm looking for a good book about Gann analysis. Is there such a reference book about it? Which one would you advise for learning Gann analysis soundly?
Yes you can start with "Patrick Mikula - The Definitive Guide to Forecasting Using W.D. Gann's Square of Nine" as a beginning to understand the square of nine. There is also David Bowden Book "Ultimate Gann Course" come with 9 video cd
 
Tim:
When the banks decide to buy certain currency, it will move as they want to. So really, technical analysis are a bit of a guessing game as there are many times when many indicators are overbought, but the pair is moving up. 

Sorry Mr Tim but you have a misunderstand about the oscillators, read my previous blog about the oscillators and you will understand that when oscillators are in the overbought that is not bearish for the stocks it is bullish.

https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/660932

Can we use Oscillators like RSI and stochastic for trending
Can we use Oscillators like RSI and stochastic for trending
  • 2016.02.20
  • Michael Armia CMT CEWA1
  • www.mql5.com
As we know oscillators used for trading range or sideways. but i will display below few chart which show us how we can detect trend from only looking for the RSI chart only or stochastic oscillator....
 
Michael Armia CMT CEWA1:

Sorry Mr Tim but you have a misunderstand about the oscillators, read my previous blog about the oscillators and you will understand that when oscillators are in the overbought that is not bearish for the stocks it is bullish.

https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/660932

the answer will appear when looking for the price chart
Then just look at the price chart, the RSI and Stochastic are useless, they comes AFTER the price action.
 
Alain Verleyen:
Then just look at the price chart, the RSI and Stochastic are useless, they comes AFTER the price action.

Every tool will be useless if you didn't know the true way for reading it. there are a huge courses about the RSI and oscillators you need to read it carefully before you decide that oscillators are useless.

Also you should know that every strategy have a percentage of fails. There no system or strategy without losses. 

 
Michael Armia CMT CEWA1:

Every tool will be useless if you didn't know the true way for reading it. there are a huge courses about the RSI and oscillators you need to read it carefully before you decide that oscillators are useless.

Also you should know that every strategy have a percentage of fails. There no system or strategy without losses. 

You should not assume I didn't read it correctly, I was answering to a precise affirmation on your blog post, look your chart and say me again the RSI/Stochastic doesn't come AFTER the price. I never said the RSI/Stochastic are useless in general, neither that a strategy could be without losses.

 
Alain Verleyen:

You should not assume I didn't read it correctly, I was answering to a precise affirmation on your blog post, look your chart and say me again the RSI/Stochastic doesn't come AFTER the price. I never said the RSI/Stochastic are useless in general, neither that a strategy could be without losses.

Okay i understood that but i am not agree with you in this post "there are many times when many indicators are overbought, but the pair is moving up." for this post i wrote to you that you need to reads more about oscillator. Sorry sir if you think that i only try to attack you i only try to help. i know that price reversal come before oscillator signals like crossing but crossing signals not every thing in oscillator analysis. Thanks for this great discussion with you.
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