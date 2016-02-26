Forecasting using W.D. Gann Cycles
Hi ... I'm looking for a good book about Gann analysis. Is there such a reference book about it? Which one would you advise for learning Gann analysis soundly?
When the banks decide to buy certain currency, it will move as they want to. So really, technical analysis are a bit of a guessing game as there are many times when many indicators are overbought, but the pair is moving up.
Sorry Mr Tim but you have a misunderstand about the oscillators, read my previous blog about the oscillators and you will understand that when oscillators are in the overbought that is not bearish for the stocks it is bullish.
https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/660932
- 2016.02.20
- Michael Armia CMT CEWA1
- www.mql5.com
Sorry Mr Tim but you have a misunderstand about the oscillators, read my previous blog about the oscillators and you will understand that when oscillators are in the overbought that is not bearish for the stocks it is bullish.
https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/660932
Then just look at the price chart, the RSI and Stochastic are useless, they comes AFTER the price action.
Every tool will be useless if you didn't know the true way for reading it. there are a huge courses about the RSI and oscillators you need to read it carefully before you decide that oscillators are useless.
Also you should know that every strategy have a percentage of fails. There no system or strategy without losses.
Every tool will be useless if you didn't know the true way for reading it. there are a huge courses about the RSI and oscillators you need to read it carefully before you decide that oscillators are useless.
Also you should know that every strategy have a percentage of fails. There no system or strategy without losses.
You should not assume I didn't read it correctly, I was answering to a precise affirmation on your blog post, look your chart and say me again the RSI/Stochastic doesn't come AFTER the price. I never said the RSI/Stochastic are useless in general, neither that a strategy could be without losses.
You should not assume I didn't read it correctly, I was answering to a precise affirmation on your blog post, look your chart and say me again the RSI/Stochastic doesn't come AFTER the price. I never said the RSI/Stochastic are useless in general, neither that a strategy could be without losses.
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Did any one tried to use W.D. Gann Square of nine cycles i will show you how the prices reacted with the W.D. Gann cycles>
In this chart the dotted horizontal line is the 90 degrees cycles and the solid one is the full cycle. theses cycles calculated on the 1.40785 bottom and it has finished its rally after one cycle and a quarter or 90 degree. we can notice also how every level work as a support or resistance level to the price.
After breaking the previous trough we calculated the cycles from the 1.46671 peak and as we noticed the price now breaks the full cycle and quarter the next level will be a full cycle and a half at 1.3949 we will watch it in the upcoming hours.
This is a small example of Mr. W.D. Gann work.
Michael Armia, CMT, CEWA 1